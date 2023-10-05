Legal News

Google Successfully Defends Against Patent Infringement Claims in Texas
In a recent legal victory, Google (GOOGL.O) persuaded a federal Waco, Texas judge to dismiss patent infringement allegations brought against the tech giant by Brazos Licensing and Development. This outcome resulted in an unexpected and premature conclusion of the jury trial.

Judge’s Ruling Ends Trial

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ruled in favor of Google, stating that the company had not infringed upon Brazos Licensing and Development’s patent on location-based mobile services. The trial was abruptly terminated following this decision, as court officials and a Google representative confirmed.

  
Brazos’ Substantial Claim

According to Google’s legal team, Brazos Licensing and Development had sought a significant $217 million in damages for patent infringement. Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda expressed the company’s satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing their commitment to “continuing to innovate independently and competing based on the merits of our ideas while providing valuable products for consumers.”

Silence From Brazos

In response to the judge’s decision, an attorney representing Brazos declined to comment on the outcome.



Origins of the Lawsuit

The legal dispute dates back to 2020 when the lawsuit was initiated by Brazos, headquartered in Waco, Texas. The company alleged that Google’s Awareness API and various devices and applications utilizing this technology, such as Google’s Pixel smartphones and Google Maps, infringed upon their patent.

Understanding Google’s API

Google’s API is designed to detect a user’s location and context, responding by generating tailored experiences. For instance, it might suggest a playlist when a user plugs in headphones and begins a jogging session, as outlined on the company’s website.

Trial Timeline

The trial commenced on Monday and was initially scheduled to continue through Friday. However, Judge Albright’s directive verdict in favor of Google led to the abrupt conclusion of the proceedings.

