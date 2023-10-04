Lawyers

Potential Scrutiny for New Jersey’s US Attorney in Menendez Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Questions Arise Over Communications During Job Vetting and Prosecution

In the wake of the recent indictment of Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, New Jersey’s US Attorney, Philip Sellinger, finds himself facing potential scrutiny regarding his communications with the senator and an adviser during the vetting process for his position. Although Sellinger has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Menendez bribery charges, the indictment raises questions about his interactions during the selection process. It highlights broader concerns about the influence of senators in appointing US attorneys.

Sellinger’s Role in the Indictment

  
What
Where


Sellinger referred to as “Official-3” in the indictment, was nominated for the role of New Jersey’s chief law enforcement official at the recommendation of Senator Menendez. Initially, Sellinger expressed the possibility of recusing himself from a bank fraud prosecution against Menendez’s friend, real estate developer Fred Daibes, due to his prior work on a related case in private practice. However, Sellinger returned to consideration after another candidate did not work out.

Menendez’s adviser later met with Sellinger and relayed the message that Sellinger might not have to recuse himself from the Daibes case, ultimately leading to his appointment as US Attorney for New Jersey. The Senate confirmed Sellinger in December 2021.

Potential for Tension and Distraction

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The reference to Sellinger in the Menendez indictment underscores the potential for tension and distraction when senators who choose US attorneys become involved in legal proceedings. Legal experts and former prosecutors emphasize that even the perception of influence-peddling affecting prosecutorial decisions can erode public confidence in law enforcement.

Kim Ringler, a former New Jersey executive branch ethics counsel, cautions against placing undue weight on what she considers “triple hearsay” about Sellinger in the indictment. However, she suggests that transferring the Daibes case to a different venue upon Sellinger’s appointment might have been advisable in hindsight to protect the integrity of investigative work.



Internal DOJ Review and Transparency

John Sciortino, a former attorney in the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility, anticipates an internal DOJ review to shed light on Sellinger’s conversations. Many lawyers support the need for transparency in the DOJ inquiry to confirm that Sellinger acted appropriately in his communications and actions related to the Daibes case.

Potential Impact on US Attorney’s Office

While Sellinger is portrayed positively in the indictment for resisting Menendez’s interventions, his case still casts a shadow over the US Attorney’s Office, which cannot publicly defend itself. Legal experts stress that politicians should not feel they can control the Department of Justice, highlighting the importance of maintaining independence.

Sellinger’s Background and Political Connections

Philip Sellinger’s nomination as US Attorney for New Jersey came after a career as a civil litigator and Democratic fundraiser. He had briefly worked in the Newark-based US attorney’s office in the early 1980s. Sellinger’s political connections and fundraising efforts within the Democratic Party, including hosting events for Menendez, Senator Cory Booker, and Hillary Clinton, played a role in his appointment.

Conclusion

The indictment of Senator Menendez raises questions about the role of New Jersey’s US Attorney, Philip Sellinger, in the vetting process and his communications regarding the Daibes case. While no allegations of wrongdoing have been made against Sellinger, the case underscores the importance of transparency and independence in prosecutorial decisions and the potential for tension when senators select US attorneys. An internal DOJ review is expected to clarify Sellinger’s actions and communications.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
Legal News

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Legal News

US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Lawyers

Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Legal News

Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
Legal Technology News

Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Legal Ethics

U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Law Students

Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Legal News

Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
Legal Jobs

Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns
Legal News

FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top