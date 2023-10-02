Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Expands Its Presence in Asia with Singapore Hub

Renowned US Law Firm Set to Tackle International Disputes and Arbitration in Asia

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a prominent US litigation firm recognized for its involvement in high-profile cases such as the FTX crypto firm’s bankruptcy and representing Elon Musk in a Twitter takeover battle, is establishing its second Asian hub in Singapore. This strategic move aims to address the region’s surging demand for international dispute resolution and arbitration services.

Singapore: A Prime Location for Expansion

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has chosen Singapore as its newest location to further extend its footprint in Asia. The firm already boasts an Asian presence in Hong Kong, where it has been actively representing clients in international arbitration and cross-border disputes for a decade. The decision to set up shop in Singapore underscores the city-state’s significance as a premier dispute-resolution center in Asia, alongside Hong Kong.

Navigating Legal Waters

Quinn Emanuel’s core focus in Singapore, much like in its other global offices, will center on international arbitration and aiding clients in resolving disputes in the United States and the United Kingdom. Founder John Quinn emphasizes the firm’s expertise in identifying and mitigating legal risks, often intervening at the outset of potential disputes to help clients avoid formal legal proceedings.

A Distinguished Track Record

With a legal team exceeding 1,000 lawyers specializing exclusively in dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration, white-collar crime, intellectual property disputes, government regulatory matters, and investigations, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has garnered acclaim worldwide. The firm has previously worked with esteemed entities such as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and investment company Temasek.

Management and Expansion Plans

Heading the Singapore office will be Mr. Duncan Watson, a partner specializing in international arbitration, under Mr. John Rhie, the managing partner of Asia based in Hong Kong. While the exact office headcount remains determined, the Singapore hub is poised to serve jurisdictions encompassing Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.

Singapore’s Growing Role in Dispute Resolution

Singapore’s prominence as a dispute-resolution hub is underscored by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, which reported a record-breaking 332 new cases filed in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing the 357 cases filed throughout 2022. Approximately 90% of these cases were international, with significant contributions from India, the US, China, and other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Britain, and Australia. A noticeable trend in these disputes relates to mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the private equity sector.

Addressing the Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds Debacle

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is also extending its support to investors affected by the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds crisis, which saw $17 billion (S$23.3 billion) in debt wiped out due to the takeover by Swiss rival UBS earlier this year. The firm currently represents hundreds of bondholders, including major investment funds and institutional investors, with cumulative holdings totaling approximately $6 billion in notional value. Around 30 Singapore investors, including individuals and family offices, are also part of this legal action. Quinn anticipates a decision in these lawsuits within the next 12 months.

A Formidable Reputation

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has an impressive track record, winning 86% of the 2,500 cases it has handled. This outstanding performance has earned the firm a place on BTI Consulting Group’s annual list of the world’s four most feared litigation firms.

