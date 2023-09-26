California Mandates Gender-Neutral Bathrooms in K-12 Schools by 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that requires all K-12 schools in the state to provide gender-neutral bathrooms by July 2026. The law is part of a broader effort to enhance protections for the LGBTQ community in California.

Newsom Emphasizes California’s Commitment to LGBTQ Rights

Governor Newsom said that California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation regarding protecting and supporting the LGBTQ community.

Law Requires Schools to Provide Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Under the provisions of the law, each school district, county office of education, and charter school must have at least one gender-neutral bathroom available on campus during school hours and when students are present by July 1, 2026. The law permits temporary bathroom closures only in cases of documented student safety concerns, immediate threats to safety, or for necessary repairs.

Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Must Be Accessible to All Students

Furthermore, the gender-neutral bathrooms must feature clear signage indicating they are open to all genders, must remain unlocked and accessible to all students, and must designate a staff member responsible for ensuring compliance with the state law.

Senator Newman Applauds Governor’s Decision

State Senator Josh Newman, the law sponsor, applauded the governor’s decision, emphasizing the importance of providing restroom access without fear of outing, bullying, or stigmatization.

Equality California Praises Governor’s Action

Tony Hoang, executive director of Equality California, an LGBTQ civil rights group, praised Governor Newsom’s action as a clear message that California is committed to protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

Bathroom Access Has Been a Contentious Issue

Bathroom access has been a contentious issue nationally, with North Carolina’s 2016 law requiring individuals to use restrooms corresponding to their birth certificate gender leading to intense criticism and subsequent repeal. The Obama administration had issued guidance supporting transgender students’ bathroom choice, but these protections were rescinded by the Trump administration in 2017.

Newsom Signs Other LGBTQ Protections into Law

Governor Newsom also signed several other LGBTQ protections into law but vetoed a bill requiring state judges to consider affirmations of a child’s gender identity when granting custody and visitation rights. In his veto statement, he cautioned against the prescriptive dictate of legal standards by the Executive and Legislative branches, fearing potential misuse to diminish civil rights in the future.

Several States Have Implemented Policies Addressing LGBTQ Students and Bathroom Access

Several states have implemented policies addressing LGBTQ students and bathroom access, with Idaho enacting a law prohibiting transgender students from using public school bathrooms not matching their birth-assigned gender. However, last month, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the Idaho law.

