Jason R. Buckley Faces Maine Law License Suspension for Unusual CLE Credit Attempt

In a recent development, attorney Jason R. Buckley, based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, has found himself entangled in a precarious situation as his Maine law license faces suspension. This punitive measure arises from an unconventional attempt to secure continuing legal education (CLE) credits by attending conflicting online programs. Let’s dive into the intricate details of this legal predicament and explore the far-reaching repercussions it has brought forth.

Allegations and Suspension: Maine Supreme Judicial Court Takes Action

As reported by the Legal Profession Blog, the suspension of Jason R. Buckley’s law license, spanning a year, was ordered by a justice from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Furthermore, Buckley’s journey back to legal practice hinges on navigating the intricate process of obtaining court approval.

Defaulted Admission of Allegations: A Tumultuous Turn of Events

Buckley’s troubles escalated when the allegations against him were deemed admitted due to his default in the ethics case. This marked a significant setback in his legal career, with potentially enduring consequences.

Attempted Deception Unveiled: Double Trouble with Simultaneous Webcasts

The crux of Buckley’s predicament began when he submitted evidence of CLE credits in 2023, aiming to reinstate his law license following an administrative suspension. The evidence brought a startling revelation â€“ Buckley had endeavored to earn credit for two live webcasts that occurred concurrently on June 16, 2022.

In his initial response, Buckley claimed to have attended both programs using a computer and an iPad. He pleaded ignorance, contending that he did not know of the violation of bar rules associated with simultaneous attendance.

A Complicated Web of Deceit: Further Unraveling of the Scheme

The bar counsel’s investigation delved deeper, unearthing more damning evidence. On June 17, 2022, Buckley attended a four-hour-and-forty-minute webcast, commencing at 12:39 p.m., and subsequently viewed an on-demand six-hour-and-thirty-nine-minute CLE session at 1:06 p.m. These actions compounded his predicament, intensifying the legal consequences he now faces.

Legal Precedent Cited: Drawing Parallels with a Case from the Past

Justice Thomas McKeon of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court invoked a prior case in which a lawyer received a one-year suspension for delegating his CLE classes to his assistant. This citation underscores the gravity of the situation and the precedent it sets, offering insight into the court’s stance on such matters.

A Closer Look at Jason R. Buckley: Bloomfield, Connecticut Connection

Jason R. Buckley, the embattled attorney at the center of this controversy, is linked to Bloomfield, Connecticut. His office is at Bondi Band, a well-known headband company founded by Rebecca Buckley. This connection potentially sheds light on familial or professional ties within the business realm.

The suspension of Jason R. Buckley’s Maine law license and his formidable challenges in seeking reinstatement are a stark reminder of the paramount importance of ethical conduct within the legal profession. This incident underscores that even seemingly minor infractions can have enduring and profound consequences within the legal arena.

