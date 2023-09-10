Legal Technology News

U.S. Federal Judge Rules Against Meta Platforms in Medical Privacy Lawsuit
In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge, William Orrick of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, has made a pivotal ruling in a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. (META.O), stating that the company must face allegations of violating the medical privacy of patients who received treatment from hospitals and healthcare providers utilizing Meta’s tracking tool, known as Meta Pixel. Here are the key details:

Plaintiffs Allege Violations of Federal and State Privacy Laws

U.S. District Judge William Orrick affirmed that the plaintiffs in the case have a legitimate basis to pursue legal action against Meta Platforms. The lawsuit centers on accusations that Meta infringed upon both federal and state privacy laws, specifically the federal wiretap law and California privacy law. Additionally, the judge noted that Meta may have breached its contractual commitments about user privacy, primarily on its social media platform, Facebook.

  
Sensitive Healthcare Information at Stake

In a comprehensive 26-page decision handed down on Thursday, Judge Orrick acknowledged that the available evidence does not dismiss the plaintiffs’ credible allegations that Meta intentionally collected and transmitted sensitive healthcare information. This information was obtained when individuals accessed patient portals where the Meta Pixel tracking tool had been deployed. Meta allegedly leveraged this data to generate revenue through targeted advertising.

Partial Dismissal with Opportunity to Replead

While the judge dismissed some aspects of the claims brought forward by the plaintiffs, he upheld their right to attempt to replead those dismissed claims. The plaintiffs used pseudonyms, identifying themselves as John Doe or Jane Doe.



Scope of Lawsuit and Damages Sought

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for all Facebook users whose health information was allegedly accessed and utilized by Meta without proper consent.

Meta’s Response and Legal Arguments

Currently, Meta Platforms has not provided an immediate response to the judge’s decision. The Menlo Park, California-based tech giant’s legal representatives have also refrained from issuing comments.

This ruling has significant implications for Meta Platforms as it navigates a complex legal landscape concerning user privacy and data handling practices within the healthcare sector. It underscores the increasing scrutiny technology companies face regarding their role in safeguarding sensitive personal information.

