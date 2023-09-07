Breaking News

Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Former General Counsel of J. Crew Group LLC, Maria DiLorenzo, has recently embarked on a new professional journey as she braces herself for upcoming depositions related to her ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer. In a significant development, DiLorenzo assumed the role of General Counsel at the Erikson Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization specializing in early childhood education and development, with a particular emphasis on individuals with disabilities.

DiLorenzo’s legal battle against J. Crew commenced in late 2021 when she alleged that the clothing retail giant terminated her employment after she suffered hearing loss in one ear. Her civil complaint seeks unspecified damages from J. Crew, citing the company’s purported failure to provide proper disability accommodations within the bounds of the law.

Notably, Maria DiLorenzo had dedicated seven years of her career as the General Counsel for J. Crew, initially joining the company in 2015 after accumulating over 16 years of legal experience in various roles at Sears Holdings Corp. During her tenure, she commuted from Chicago to the company’s New York headquarters, playing a crucial role in guiding J. Crew through a challenging bankruptcy proceeding brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

  
The latest court filing reveals that DiLorenzo and the defendants in the lawsuit, including J. Crew and its Chief Executive, Libby Wadle, are currently engaged in arbitration proceedings presided over by John Lifland, a former federal judge affiliated with the dispute resolution group JAMS. DiLorenzo, with a cooperative approach, is prepared to conduct all necessary depositions before the looming deadline of September 30, 2023. Valdi Licul, her attorney and a partner at New York’s Wigdor law firm, affirmed this commitment in the recent filing.

Requests for comments from Maria DiLorenzo went unanswered, and J. Crew’s legal representatives declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

The legal representation for J. Crew in the DiLorenzo lawsuit is provided by Littler Mendelson, with A. Michael Weber, Jean Schmidt, and Ivie Serioux leading the charge. Littler has been involved in several employment and civil rights cases on behalf of the multi-brand fashion retailer and its affiliates since 2007.

The case, going through the legal system, was reassigned to US District Judge Jennifer Rochon in New York approximately one year ago. Judge Rochon, who assumed her position in early 2022, previously served as the first-ever General Counsel for the Girl Scouts of the USA and had a distinguished career as a partner at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.



J. Crew, founded in 1983, underwent a significant transformation in 2010 when it was taken private. Currently, under the control of hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC, the company navigated complex insolvency three years ago, converting $1.6 billion in debt into equity, with advisory support from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, and other firms.

In 2022, J. Crew appointed Stacy Siegal as Maria DiLorenzo’s successor. Siegal had previously held the position of Chief Legal Officer at clothing and accessories retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

As this legal saga unfolds, it highlights the complexities and challenges surrounding employment disputes and disability accommodations in the corporate world. Maria DiLorenzo’s move to the Erikson Institute underscores her commitment to advancing causes related to early childhood education and development, particularly for those with disabilities, as she navigates this pivotal moment in her professional life.

The case is formally identified as DiLorenzo v. J. Crew Group LLC, 21-cv-10768, in the US District Court, Southern District of New York, as of September 5, 2023.

