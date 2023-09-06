Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump has submitted a formal request to a New York judge, urging a postponement of the scheduled trial date for the state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit against him and his family business. Initially set for October 2nd, the trial is now scrutinized as Trump seeks a brief delay.*

In a recent filing on a Tuesday night, Trump emphasized that the trial should be temporarily postponed until three weeks after the judge issues rulings on both parties’ requests for summary judgments. Summary judgments aim to secure legal victories on contentious issues without requiring a full-blown trial. Trump contended that this delay would allow for a more orderly legal process.

  
Trump’s filing also criticized Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly disregarding a June appeals court decision that had determined that some of her claims were based on transactions that occurred too long ago to be considered relevant in the current case. The document emphasized the need for a well-structured legal proceeding.

“The magnitude of this trial should not be tainted by chaos,” the filing asserted. “Both the court and the defendants are entitled to a clear understanding of the claims and issues to be tried, allowing ample time for adequate trial preparation.”

As of Wednesday, Attorney General James’ office had yet to issue an immediate response to requests for comments regarding Trump’s request for a trial delay.

In addition to requesting a delay, Trump urged Attorney General James to withdraw what he termed her “frivolous” motion to impose a $20,000 sanction on the defendants and their legal representativesâ€”this motion aimed to penalize the defendants for persistently raising arguments that the presiding judge had already rejected.



The legal battle between former President Trump and Attorney General Letitia James continues to be closely watched and highly contentious, with each side vigorously advocating for its position as the trial date looms. Further developments in this case are expected to draw substantial attention from the public and legal observers alike.

