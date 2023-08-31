Legal News

Biden’s Nomination Spree Includes Historic First for Texas Trial Court Judgeship
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

President Joe Biden has announced his latest batch of judicial nominees after a pause of over two months, marking a significant step in his administration’s efforts to fill federal court vacancies. Among the nominees is John Kazen, a U.S. magistrate judge based in the Southern District of Texas. This nomination holds particular significance as it represents Biden’s first trial court nominee in Texas during his presidency.

John Kazen, a legal professional with a diverse background, previously established the law firm Kazen Meurer & Perez, specializing in real estate and litigation matters. With a substantial history in private practice and public service spanning three decades, Kazen’s legal acumen and work ethic have been highlighted by supporters. His father had also served as a district court judge in the Southern District of Texas, adding a familial connection to the nomination.

Texas, a state with two Republican senators, presents a unique procedural requirement known as the “blue slip” custom. This custom mandates that a district court nominee from Texas must obtain approval from the state’s senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, for the nomination to proceed. Both senators have voiced their support for Kazen, citing his extensive experience and contributions to the legal field. Notably, Cornyn and Cruz had collaborated with the White House previously to facilitate the nomination of a Texas magistrate judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an example of bipartisan cooperation.

  
What
Where


The nomination of John Kazen comes at a crucial time as Texas is grappling with eight vacancies in its federal trial courts. This situation has led the federal judiciary’s policymaking body to declare a “judicial emergency” in two districts due to the increased workload the existing judges face. The nomination of Kazen and others aims to address this pressing issue and ensure the smooth functioning of the federal court system in Texas.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

In addition to John Kazen, President Biden has nominated Colleen Holland for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. Holland, who has been serving as special counsel to the chief judge of that court since 2021, brings her experience and legal insights to the nomination process. The list of nominees also includes Micah Smith, a federal prosecutor based in Hawaii, who has been selected for the U.S. District Court in the state. Another nominee, Ramona Manglona, has been renominated for a second 10-year term as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

The pace of judicial confirmations has been a focal point, with the Senate having confirmed a total of 140 federal judges nominated by President Biden. Notably, the 100th district court nominee was confirmed in June, showcasing the administration’s commitment to fulfilling these roles. However, the pace has slightly slowed in recent months, partly due to the specific context of vacancies in states with two Republican senators.



President Biden’s latest slate of judicial nominees demonstrates his administration’s dedication to shaping the federal judiciary and ensuring its efficient operation. The nominations, including that of John Kazen, signify a step forward in addressing the vacancies and “judicial emergency” in Texas, while also emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the White House and senators from both parties in the nomination and confirmation process.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY STAFF ATTORNEY POSITION LSE is a statewide non-profit organizat...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Action Looms as Trump Confronts Election Subversion Allegations in Atlanta
Legal News

Legal Action Looms as Trump Confronts Election Subversion Allegations in Atlanta
Law School Administrators Seek Strategies to Navigate Affirmative Action Ban Challenges
Law Students

Law School Administrators Seek Strategies to Navigate Affirmative Action Ban Challenges
Former Kirkland & Ellis Associate’s Sex Discrimination Claims Survive Dismissal Attempt
Biglaw

Former Kirkland & Ellis Associate’s Sex Discrimination Claims Survive Dismissal Attempt
Lawyer Charged with Insider Trading in $1.7 Billion Pharma Deal Involving Gibson Dunn Client
Breaking News

Lawyer Charged with Insider Trading in $1.7 Billion Pharma Deal Involving Gibson Dunn Client
Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Revamp of Law School Admission Essays
Law Students

Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Revamp of Law School Admission Essays
New ABA President Mary Smith Supports Free Speech Initiatives in Law Schools
Law Students

New ABA President Mary Smith Supports Free Speech Initiatives in Law Schools
Pharmaceutical Companies Enlist Prominent Legal Firms to Counter Medicare Pricing Initiative
Biglaw

Pharmaceutical Companies Enlist Prominent Legal Firms to Counter Medicare Pricing Initiative
Supreme Court to Review Ban on Emotional Support Dog in New Jersey Condo
Public Interest

Supreme Court to Review Ban on Emotional Support Dog in New Jersey Condo
The Top States for Work-Life Balance
Legal News

The Top States for Work-Life Balance
Former Legal Secretary Files Biometric Privacy Lawsuit Against Chicago Law Firm
Legal News

Former Legal Secretary Files Biometric Privacy Lawsuit Against Chicago Law Firm

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top