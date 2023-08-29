Leading Attorneys Enlisted by ABA to Address Risks and Opportunities of AI

The American Bar Association (ABA), the largest voluntary organization of attorneys in the U.S., has taken a proactive step in preparing for the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the legal field. In response to the growing influence of AI in the practice of law, the ABA announced the formation of a dedicated group to assess and navigate the implications of AI on the legal profession. This move comes as the legal community seeks to harness the potential of AI tools while simultaneously addressing the ethical and practical challenges they pose.



The ABA revealed its intention on Monday to create a task force focused on comprehensively examining the intersection of AI and the legal practice. This task force’s primary objectives include evaluating AI’s far-reaching effects on legal proceedings and delving into the ethical concerns raised by the technology’s integration. As AI technologies, including cutting-edge products like ChatGPT, continue to evolve, law firms and practitioners are both eager to explore their capabilities and cautious about potential pitfalls.



In response to the growing urgency of understanding and adapting to AI, ABA President Mary Smith issued a statement emphasizing the organization’s commitment to leading in the face of emerging technologies. She underscored the dual nature of AI, as it presents both promise and peril to various sectors, including law. Acknowledging the rapid advancements being made across industries, Smith conveyed the necessity for the legal community to engage actively in shaping the AI landscape.



To guide the efforts of the newly established task force, the ABA has assembled a group of seven esteemed “special advisors.” This team of legal experts boasts prominent figures such as former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and Seth Waxman, a former U.S. Solicitor General who currently serves as a partner and co-chair of appellate and Supreme Court litigation practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Michelle Lee, former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, and Ivan Fong, former U.S. Department of Homeland Security general counsel, are also among the accomplished advisors.

Lucy Thomson, an experienced attorney and cybersecurity engineer based in Washington, D.C, leads the ABA Task Force on Law and Artificial Intelligence. The task force will delve into multifaceted aspects of AI’s impact on the legal field, including risk management, generative AI, access to justice, AI governance, and AI’s role in legal education. Thomson emphasized that the group’s core objective is to provide legal professionals with practical insights and guidance to navigate the complexities posed by AI.

The legal industry’s increasing interest in AI is evident in the investments being made in AI tools by law firms. Legal-focused AI startups are also gaining attention from investors and major law firm clients. Big players in other sectors, such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, are also extending AI platforms to legal professionals, highlighting the broad reach of AI’s influence.



Educational institutions are also considering the integration of AI into legal education. Law schools across the nation are exploring the use of AI, not only in the classroom but also in the application process for prospective candidates.



