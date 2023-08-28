Legal News

Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against SpaceX, Alleging Discriminatory Hiring Practices
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges that SpaceX engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against asylees and refugees. According to the DOJ’s complaint, the company systematically discouraged individuals with refugee or asylee status from applying for job openings and subsequently refused to hire them due to their citizenship status. This alleged behavior is said to have occurred between September 2018 and May 2022, constituting a violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The lawsuit contends that SpaceX violated the federal statute’s provisions which prohibit employment discrimination based on citizenship status or national origin. The statute was amended by Congress in 1986 to ensure fairness in hiring practices.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division emphasized the importance of preventing unlawful employment discrimination, particularly against asylees and refugees who have already faced numerous challenges in their lives. Clarke stated, “Through this lawsuit we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal employment practices and seek relief that allows asylees and refugees to fairly compete for job opportunities and contribute their talents to SpaceX’s workforce.”

  
The crux of the DOJ’s allegations revolves around SpaceX’s alleged misinformation and discouragement of asylees and refugees from applying for positions. The company purportedly posted online notices falsely indicating that it was limited to hiring only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents due to export control laws. While it is true that the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) applies to companies like SpaceX that deal with spacecraft manufacturing and restricts foreign nationals’ access to sensitive information impacting national security, the DOJ argues that this does not preclude the hiring of asylees and refugees.

The Department of Justice posits that individuals with refugee or asylee status possess permission to work and reside in the United States, which does not expire. Consequently, they should be on an equal footing with U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents in terms of employment opportunities.

The DOJ’s legal action seeks redress for the asylees and refugees who were allegedly denied employment at SpaceX due to discriminatory practices. The relief being pursued includes fair consideration during hiring processes, back pay for those who were wrongfully denied employment, civil penalties, and changes in SpaceX’s policies to ensure compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act going forward.



In response to the lawsuit, Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder, characterized the DOJ’s actions as a politicized maneuver, stating that the lawsuit is a “weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes.”

The lawsuit against SpaceX sheds light on the ongoing issue of discrimination in employment practices. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the case will impact the company’s policies and approach to hiring, as well as the broader conversation about fair treatment for asylees and refugees in the workforce. The outcome of this case could set important precedents for how companies navigate hiring practices within the confines of immigration and labor laws.

