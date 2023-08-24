Supreme Court to Review Ban on Emotional Support Dog in New Jersey Condo

A weighty predicament involving a 70-pound black Labrador mix named Luna has taken center stage within a Camden County, New Jersey condominium complex in a prolonged legal battle spanning almost five years. The issue, now elevated to the state’s highest court, revolves around Luna’s role as an emotional support animal and the condo association’s steadfast prohibition against dogs exceeding 30 pounds.



The proprietors of Luna, one of whom contends with a history of anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, assert her status as an emotional support animal. However, Player’s Place II, the condominium association, maintains a strict size policy for dogs and has denied them an exemption from this rule.



The New Jersey Supreme Court is now tasked with determining whether the condo board is obligated to recognize Luna as a “reasonable accommodation” as outlined by the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. This statute specifically outlaws discrimination and harassment based on legally protected attributes, encompassing disabilities, and holds jurisdiction over employment, housing, and public accommodations.



NJ.com has reported extensively on this ongoing legal saga, highlighting its implications. Luna’s owners, referred to by their initials in court documents and represented by attorney Talbot B. Kramer Jr., argue that New Jersey’s law closely parallels federal discrimination statutes yet affords more comprehensive safeguards for individuals with disabilities. Kramer contends that this case fundamentally concerns the well-being of an individual with certain handicaps who found solace in a companion, only to face its potential revocation.

The roots of the dispute trace back to 2018 when the couple adopted Luna and duly informed the condo board about her presence. The board responded by dismissing their medical documentation and subsequently seeking a court order to prohibit Luna from residing within the complex.



In 2020, a bench trial permitted the couple to retain Luna but refrained from definitively declaring her status as an emotional support animal. Subsequent appellate hearings similarly refrained from issuing a conclusive verdict, effectively escalating the matter to the state supreme court.



Judge Katie A. Gummer, presiding over the appellate court, expressed her dissenting opinion in a written statement: “Luna may be a good dog that doesn’t bark, but those characteristics do not give defendants the right to carve out an exception to the association’s lawful and enforceable rules and regulations regarding pet ownership.”



NJ.com underscores that the imminent verdict of the New Jersey Supreme Court could potentially reshape prevailing norms pertaining to emotional support animal restrictions. Analogous conflicts have arisen in recent years, including a case leading to a $20,000 settlement by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights. This settlement was reached with a cooperative association board that refused to permit an emotional support dog for a tenant’s daughter.



Luna’s legal odyssey illuminates the complex interplay between the rights of individuals with disabilities and the regulations governing housing and pet ownership. As the state’s highest court prepares to render its pivotal decision, legal experts and individuals with vested interests await the outcome with bated breath, cognizant of its potential to set a precedent for future cases involving emotional support animals in housing complexes.



