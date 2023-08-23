Concerns Arise Among Midlevel Biglaw Associates Over Firm Culture and Office Attendance Requirements

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation & Landlord Tenant Attorney

USA-FL-Tallahassee



Description: An established law firm in Tallahassee seeks an entry-level associate attorney who i...

Apply now

Associate (Partnership Track) Attorney

USA-PA-Pottsville



About the job Williamson, Friedberg & Jones, LLC is seeking motivated, detail-oriented Associate ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-DC-Washington



Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, PC, based in Washington, DC, has represented labor unions and individual w...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler



Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm. This position ...

Apply now