Concerns Arise Among Midlevel Biglaw Associates Over Firm Culture and Office Attendance Requirements

In the competitive realm of Biglaw, reaching the midlevel associate position has never been a walk in the park. The journey involves breaking into prestigious firms, enduring high stress and long hours, weathering the uncertainties of a pandemic-stricken legal landscape, and more. Despite significant challenges, those who managed to climb the ranks to midlevel positions have found themselves facing a new set of difficulties, leading to growing discontent.
The American Lawyer recently conducted a midlevel associates survey, shedding light on the prevailing sentiments among midlevel associates in the industry. One resounding observation from the survey is that many associates are dissatisfied with their firm cultures and the new post-COVID work environment. While the pandemic prompted firms to introduce flexible work arrangements, several of these firms are now retracting those policies, much to the dismay of midlevel associates who have come to appreciate the work-life balance that remote work offered.
The survey delved into various aspects of associate satisfaction, including compensation, training, work relationships, and transparency in management. Notably, the concept of “billable hours” has taken center stage, with expectations around billable hours becoming a contentious point. As a minor recession impacts the legal landscape, associates are feeling the pressure to meet billable hour quotas, often at the expense of work quality and personal well-being. The struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance has strained relations between associates and their firms.
Several prominent Biglaw firms have experienced significant drops in associate satisfaction levels compared to the previous year. For instance, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft fell from 20th place to 52nd, with associates citing a shift in firm culture as the workload decreased due to the financial crisis. The sense of scrutiny over expenses has altered the once-positive culture, leaving associates questioning the firm’s values during challenging times.
Cooley, another renowned firm, faced a similar decline in rankings, dropping from 22nd to 55th place. Associates voiced concerns over the abrupt change in firm morale as work slowed down and layoffs became more frequent. The transition from a supportive environment to one that felt dismissive and even cruel left many associates disheartened. Furthermore, the firm’s insistence on returning to the office, particularly following layoffs, exacerbated the discontent among associates who had grown accustomed to remote work flexibility.
Office attendance mandates emerged as a significant concern among midlevel associates. While many appreciate the ability to work remotely, the mandated return to the office has sparked frustration. Associates argue they can effectively collaborate with colleagues through a hybrid model combining remote and in-person work. However, their main grievance revolves around firms not doing enough to create an appealing office environment that justifies the commute.
Associates are calling for a holistic approach that emphasizes not only billable hours but also professional development and team-building opportunities. Some firms have appeased their associates with free food, indicating that these seemingly small gestures can positively impact morale.
The midlevel associates’ survey highlights a growing discontent within the Biglaw community. While the path to mid level positions has always been arduous, the challenges presented by shifting work dynamics in a post-pandemic world have added a new layer of complexity. Associates are seeking more transparent communication from firm leadership, a balance between billable hours and personal well-being, and a recognition of the value of workplace culture and flexible arrangements. As Biglaw firms navigate these concerns, their ability to adapt and address associate dissatisfaction will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the legal industry.
