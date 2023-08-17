Legal News

ACLU Florida Ex-Board Members Allege Wrongful Ouster Amid Concerns of Mission Drift and Partisan Politics
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Several former board members of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) chapter in Florida have filed a lawsuit, claiming they were unjustly removed from their positions after opposing what they referred to as “mission drift” and “partisan political activity” orchestrated by the national ACLU organization. The controversy revolves around the ACLU’s direction, particularly its response to the election of former President Donald Trump and subsequent initiatives.

The legal action, filed in Sarasota County, Florida, asserts that the national ACLU’s “People Power” initiative, launched in response to President Trump’s election, steered the organization away from its traditional focus on core civil liberties issues towards a more socioeconomically driven agenda. The former Florida board members maintained that this shift was not aligned with the organization’s core values.

The dispute arose when the ACLU of Florida expressed concerns about the People Power initiative and its impact on the organization’s mission. In 2017, an agreement was reached between the Florida chapter and the national organization to restrict the dissemination of People Power messaging in Florida. However, according to the lawsuit, this agreement was not honored by People Power activists.

  
What
Where


The conflict escalated as differing viewpoints emerged among ACLU staff members in Florida. Some supported the People Power campaign, advocating for action on socioeconomic issues such as climate change’s disproportionate impacts and student debt relief. This division within the organization led to increased tensions.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

In response to the growing turmoil, eight Florida ACLU staff members submitted a complaint to the national ACLU. This complaint cited various issues, including allegations of an adverse work environment. A subsequent investigation conducted by the national ACLU concluded that the Florida chapter’s board exhibited chronic dysfunctionality and discriminatory treatment towards staff members.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As a result of the investigation’s findings, the executive committee of the national ACLU board decided to remove the majority of the ACLU of Florida’s board members. Initially implemented as a temporary measure in March, this removal was later made permanent in May. The remaining board member assumed the position of president and was granted the authority to appoint new board members.

Gaby Guadalupe, the director of communications for the ACLU Foundation of Florida, responded to the lawsuit. She disclosed that the national office had conducted a thorough investigation into the Florida chapter’s board and had also held a hearing. Guadalupe contended that the investigation unearthed actions by certain board members that violated national administrative policies and posed a significant threat to the ACLU affiliate’s ongoing operations. She characterized the lawsuit as attempting to distort the situation’s factual basis.



Don’t waste time searching for legal updates. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the latest news conveniently in one place.

Guadalupe emphasized that the ACLU of Florida and the national organization remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding core values, including the nonpartisan defense of civil liberties and free speech. She categorically denied the validity of any claims challenging this commitment.

The legal dispute highlights the complexities that can arise within large organizations, particularly when it comes to ideological differences and the interpretation of an organization’s mission. It also underscores the challenges of balancing the pursuit of social justice with the preservation of an organization’s foundational principles. As the lawsuit unfolds, it will likely shed more light on the intricacies of the dispute between the former board members and the national ACLU organization.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney – (Remote/Hybrid – Orlando, FL)

USA-FL-Orlando

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo’s Orlando office is looking for an Associate Attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense (Remote – FL/GA)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo is looking for an Associate Attorney to join our insurance practice gr...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-FL-Miami

Fast paced and established Family Law Firm with a large volume of cases is seeking an experienced Pa...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
6
Biglaw

Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
11
Law Students

LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
4
Home

Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft Prioritizes Remote Work for Now
13
Biglaw

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft Prioritizes Remote Work for Now
Ivy League Law Schools Boast Over $200,000 Median Annual Earnings for Graduates Four Years After Completion
4
Home

Ivy League Law Schools Boast Over $200,000 Median Annual Earnings for Graduates Four Years After Completion
Wilson Elser Strengthens New York Office with Addition of Lateral Partners
7
Biglaw

Wilson Elser Strengthens New York Office with Addition of Lateral Partners
Meta Platforms Resolves AI Startup’s Trade Secret Lawsuit Through Settlement
9
Legal Technology News

Meta Platforms Resolves AI Startup’s Trade Secret Lawsuit Through Settlement
U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
42
Legal News

U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
Vinson & Elkins Joins Big Law Trend, Mandates Four Days a Week In-Office Work
11
Legal News

Vinson & Elkins Joins Big Law Trend, Mandates Four Days a Week In-Office Work

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top