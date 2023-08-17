ACLU Florida Ex-Board Members Allege Wrongful Ouster Amid Concerns of Mission Drift and Partisan Politics

Several former board members of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) chapter in Florida have filed a lawsuit, claiming they were unjustly removed from their positions after opposing what they referred to as “mission drift” and “partisan political activity” orchestrated by the national ACLU organization. The controversy revolves around the ACLU’s direction, particularly its response to the election of former President Donald Trump and subsequent initiatives.



The legal action, filed in Sarasota County, Florida, asserts that the national ACLU’s “People Power” initiative, launched in response to President Trump’s election, steered the organization away from its traditional focus on core civil liberties issues towards a more socioeconomically driven agenda. The former Florida board members maintained that this shift was not aligned with the organization’s core values.



The dispute arose when the ACLU of Florida expressed concerns about the People Power initiative and its impact on the organization’s mission. In 2017, an agreement was reached between the Florida chapter and the national organization to restrict the dissemination of People Power messaging in Florida. However, according to the lawsuit, this agreement was not honored by People Power activists.



The conflict escalated as differing viewpoints emerged among ACLU staff members in Florida. Some supported the People Power campaign, advocating for action on socioeconomic issues such as climate change’s disproportionate impacts and student debt relief. This division within the organization led to increased tensions.

In response to the growing turmoil, eight Florida ACLU staff members submitted a complaint to the national ACLU. This complaint cited various issues, including allegations of an adverse work environment. A subsequent investigation conducted by the national ACLU concluded that the Florida chapter’s board exhibited chronic dysfunctionality and discriminatory treatment towards staff members.



As a result of the investigation’s findings, the executive committee of the national ACLU board decided to remove the majority of the ACLU of Florida’s board members. Initially implemented as a temporary measure in March, this removal was later made permanent in May. The remaining board member assumed the position of president and was granted the authority to appoint new board members.



Gaby Guadalupe, the director of communications for the ACLU Foundation of Florida, responded to the lawsuit. She disclosed that the national office had conducted a thorough investigation into the Florida chapter’s board and had also held a hearing. Guadalupe contended that the investigation unearthed actions by certain board members that violated national administrative policies and posed a significant threat to the ACLU affiliate’s ongoing operations. She characterized the lawsuit as attempting to distort the situation’s factual basis.

Guadalupe emphasized that the ACLU of Florida and the national organization remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding core values, including the nonpartisan defense of civil liberties and free speech. She categorically denied the validity of any claims challenging this commitment.



The legal dispute highlights the complexities that can arise within large organizations, particularly when it comes to ideological differences and the interpretation of an organization’s mission. It also underscores the challenges of balancing the pursuit of social justice with the preservation of an organization’s foundational principles. As the lawsuit unfolds, it will likely shed more light on the intricacies of the dispute between the former board members and the national ACLU organization.



