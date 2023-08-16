Penn State Law Schools Set to Reunite as Singular Accredited Institution

Penn State University has announced its intention to merge its two separately accredited law schools into a unified entity, taking a significant step toward consolidating its legal education offerings. University President Neeli Bendapudi has endorsed the recommendations put forth by a 14-member panel comprising students, staff, faculty, and alumni. This panel was entrusted with advising on the most effective way to reintegrate Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law into a single accredited law school operating across two campuses in Carlisle and University Park.



The reconstituted law school, named Penn State Dickinson Law, will require approval from both the university’s Board of Trustees and the American Bar Association (ABA). Its main campus will be situated in Carlisle, with a substantial presence at University Park. The academic structure of the two campuses will feature residential student cohorts at all levels, with a gradual optimization of class sizes over time.



The decision to reunify the two law schools will reduce certain faculty and staff positions. However, the university intends to achieve these reductions primarily through natural attrition over the course of several years.



The process of reuniting the law schools is just commencing and is anticipated to unfold over the next few years. Collaboration between the leaders of both law schools, university administrators, and the ABA will be necessary to execute the plans. The unified school aims to prioritize innovation and leadership in hybrid and remote instruction, exploring novel methods of delivering cutting-edge law degrees.

The decision to merge the law schools is seen as a response to the evolving landscape of legal education. Bringing together the strengths of both law schools is perceived as a strategic move in addressing challenges in legal academia and the legal profession, while preparing future lawyer leaders for the demands of society.

The amalgamation of the Penn State Dickinson School of Law, which had previously operated as a single school with two campuses from 2006 to 2014, underscores the university’s adaptable approach to the shifting legal landscape. The split into separate accredited law schools was intended to enhance flexibility in meeting the evolving needs of law students entering a rapidly changing legal field.



The university intends to consult with the Faculty Senate as the finer details of the reunification process are finalized. Until the plan receives final approval from the university’s board and the ABA, Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law will continue to operate as separate accredited law schools. Both institutions are currently accepting applications for admission in the fall of 2024.



