Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Renowned law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has sought assistance from Morrison & Foerster, a firm with prior ties to Elon Musk’s Tesla, to counter Musk’s lawsuit challenging $90 million in legal fees. These fees were garnered by Wachtell for its role in compelling Musk to finalize his acquisition of Twitter.

The engagement of Morrison & Foerster came to light as two of their partners, Jordan Eth and Ragesh Tangri, were identified as legal representatives for Wachtell in court documents filed last week in San Francisco Superior Court. Musk’s legal team had previously filed a lawsuit against Wachtell to reclaim a significant portion of the $90 million fee that the firm had received from Twitter, now rebranded as X, for successfully thwarting Musk’s attempt to back out of his $44 billion takeover of the social media giant.

In response to queries, neither Eth, Tangri, nor spokespeople from their respective firms offered immediate comments. Similarly, Wachtell’s spokesperson refrained from commenting, previously dismissing Musk’s lawsuit as lacking merit.

  
What
Where


Musk’s lawsuit alleges that Wachtell took advantage of Twitter’s situation by accepting substantial “success” fees from departing Twitter executives just before the finalization of the $44 billion acquisition on October 27, 2022. These executives were appreciative that the deal was coming to fruition, and Musk contends that the fees were inappropriately large.

Wondering how your salary stacks up against others in your field? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to find out.

This legal showdown could potentially provide an uncommon glimpse into the inner workings of a premier law firm specializing in billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions. Typically, law firms safeguard their internal communications, billing records, and business development strategies zealously.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The lawsuit filed by Musk has even disclosed confidential billing rates for over 60 Wachtell timekeepers in 2022. One attorney billed Twitter over $2,000 per hour for their involvement in the Delaware buyout litigation.

Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, criticized the $90 million fee as “unconscionable,” arguing that Wachtell’s charges were less than one-third of that amount for its limited engagement in the Delaware lawsuit.



Morrison & Foerster, a prominent legal entity founded in San Francisco, has previously represented Tesla, a company owned by Musk, in at least two lawsuits as confirmed by state and federal court records. Notably, Tesla agreed to pay $1.5 million in 2021 to resolve claims brought forth by owners of 1,743 Model S sedans in one of the cases. Additionally, the firm represented Tesla in a protracted securities lawsuit brought by 47 former employees in San Mateo, California. This case culminated in victory for the electric car manufacturer in December.

Jordan Eth, a key figure at Morrison & Foerster, leads the firm’s securities litigation, enforcement, and white-collar defense group. He has also represented major players like Oracle, Softbank, and Yahoo. Ragesh Tangri, another partner from Morrison & Foerster, joined the firm in January through the integration of his litigation firm Durie Tangri. His previous clients include notable entities such as Activision Blizzard, Google (Alphabet Inc.), and Netflix.

As the legal battle between Wachtell and Musk unfolds, industry observers keenly anticipate the proceedings to shed light on intricate legal strategies and financial negotiations often concealed within the realm of high-profile mergers and acquisitions.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Are you an ambitious and skilled attorney seeking a fulfilling career with a focus on both professio...

Apply now

Experienced Estate Planning Attorney

USA-GA-Dunwoody

Are you an experienced attorney with a strong background in estate planning and taxation, seeking a ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
61
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
47
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
116
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
51
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
52
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
47
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
76
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
127
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
90
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top