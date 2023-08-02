Merger with UK Law Firm Drives Revenue Surge for Clyde & Co

Clyde & Co, a globally renowned law firm headquartered in London, has announced substantial revenue growth driven by a merger with another prominent law firm in the previous year. The firm reported a remarkable increase in revenue, exceeding 20%, reaching an impressive Â£788.6 million (approximately $1.01 billion) for the fiscal year ending on April 30.



This surge in revenue has been attributed to the successful merger Clyde & Co undertook in 2022 with BLM, a law firm with a strong focus on insurance matters. The strategic partnership significantly contributed to the financial gains achieved during this period. Additionally, the firm highlighted that approximately 6% of the revenue boost was due to “organic growth,” demonstrating the firm’s ability to excel both through mergers and internal development.



Clyde & Co’s profits also experienced a positive trajectory, showcasing a 6% increase and reaching Â£169.2 million ($216.24 million). While the profit per equity partner remained consistent at Â£708,000 ($904,824.00), the firm attributed this stability to the notable increase in partners and continuous long-term investments injected into the business. Notably, the firm welcomed 38 new partners and integrated 46 partners from the BLM merger. Moreover, it recognized 26 internal partner promotions as part of its commitment to fostering growth within the organization.



Matthew Kelsall, the CEO of Clyde & Co, expressed his satisfaction with the firm’s performance, stating, “Our results over the past year speak of a firm in good health and in growth mode.” This sentiment underscored the firm’s strategic focus on expansion and development within the legal industry.

The expansion was not limited to revenue and profits alone. The firm took significant strides in its global presence, opening 10 new offices during the recent fiscal year. Notably, several of these new offices directly resulted from the merger with BLM. One such expansion occurred in the United States, where Clyde & Co established a Boston office in collaboration with a local 14-lawyer firm in February. This addition complemented the firm’s existing 15 U.S. offices and a team of over 70 partners dedicated to insurance-related matters.



Clyde & Co boasts an extensive global footprint, with more than 60 offices spanning various regions. Within the Americas, the firm operates in 23 locations. In terms of regional revenue distribution, North America contributed 22% of the total revenue, while the United Kingdom accounted for a significant portion at 46%.

The trend of revenue growth and stabilized profits seems to extend to other major London-founded law firms, such as Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. These firms have similarly reported notable revenue growth in recent weeks, albeit with relatively steady profit figures.



