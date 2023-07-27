U.S. Department of Education Investigates Harvard University’s Applicant Preferences for Donors and Alumni Ties

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s admissions practices. The probe was initiated in response to a complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group representing the Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England, and the Greater Boston Latino Network. The complaint alleges that Harvard’s preferences for applicants with family ties to donors and alumni may potentially lead to discriminatory practices based on race, which would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Actâ€”a statute that prohibits discrimination by institutions that receive federal funds.



The investigation, confirmed by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, follows recent news coverage by reputable media outlets such as the Harvard Crimson, the New York Times, Reuters, and Bloomberg Law. Lawyers for Civil Rights’ complaint, which prompted the probe, raises concerns about the impact of legacy and donor preferences on the diversity and inclusivity of Harvard’s student body.



This development comes on the heels of a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last month, which struck down race-conscious admissions programs at both Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The court cited Title VI and the equal protection clause in their ruling. In his concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch highlighted the potential disparities associated with legacy preferences at Harvard, emphasizing that such policies likely provide the most significant advantages to white and affluent applicants.



The complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights presents compelling data supporting their claims. According to their findings, nearly 70% of donor and legacy applicants at Harvard University are white. This figure raises questions about the potential systemic biases embedded in the admissions process and whether the preferences may inadvertently contribute to underrepresentation of certain minority groups.

In response to the ongoing investigation, Harvard University has taken a proactive approach by launching an internal review of its admissions processes. In a statement to the Harvard Crimson, a spokesperson from the institution asserted the university’s commitment to compliance with the law and their dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for students from various backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences.



The outcome of the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into Harvard’s admissions practices could have far-reaching implications for other institutions across the country that consider legacy and donor connections in their admissions decisions. If the investigation finds evidence of discriminatory practices, it may prompt revisions to Harvard’s policies and potentially trigger broader discussions about the fairness and equity of such preferences in higher education.



This probe also comes at a time when the broader conversation about diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia is gaining momentum. Institutions of higher learning are grappling with how to create a more level playing field for all applicants, ensuring equal opportunities regardless of socioeconomic backgrounds or family connections.



As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders in the education sector, civil rights activists, and the public will closely monitor the developments and potential ramifications. The U.S. Department of Education’s findings could have a lasting impact on the landscape of college admissions, reshaping the criteria by which institutions select their students and promoting fairness and equality in the process.



