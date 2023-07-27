Law Students

U.S. Department of Education Investigates Harvard University’s Applicant Preferences for Donors and Alumni Ties
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s admissions practices. The probe was initiated in response to a complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group representing the Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England, and the Greater Boston Latino Network. The complaint alleges that Harvard’s preferences for applicants with family ties to donors and alumni may potentially lead to discriminatory practices based on race, which would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Actâ€”a statute that prohibits discrimination by institutions that receive federal funds.

The investigation, confirmed by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, follows recent news coverage by reputable media outlets such as the Harvard Crimson, the New York Times, Reuters, and Bloomberg Law. Lawyers for Civil Rights’ complaint, which prompted the probe, raises concerns about the impact of legacy and donor preferences on the diversity and inclusivity of Harvard’s student body.

This development comes on the heels of a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last month, which struck down race-conscious admissions programs at both Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The court cited Title VI and the equal protection clause in their ruling. In his concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch highlighted the potential disparities associated with legacy preferences at Harvard, emphasizing that such policies likely provide the most significant advantages to white and affluent applicants.

  
What
Where


The complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights presents compelling data supporting their claims. According to their findings, nearly 70% of donor and legacy applicants at Harvard University are white. This figure raises questions about the potential systemic biases embedded in the admissions process and whether the preferences may inadvertently contribute to underrepresentation of certain minority groups.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

In response to the ongoing investigation, Harvard University has taken a proactive approach by launching an internal review of its admissions processes. In a statement to the Harvard Crimson, a spokesperson from the institution asserted the university’s commitment to compliance with the law and their dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for students from various backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The outcome of the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into Harvard’s admissions practices could have far-reaching implications for other institutions across the country that consider legacy and donor connections in their admissions decisions. If the investigation finds evidence of discriminatory practices, it may prompt revisions to Harvard’s policies and potentially trigger broader discussions about the fairness and equity of such preferences in higher education.

This probe also comes at a time when the broader conversation about diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia is gaining momentum. Institutions of higher learning are grappling with how to create a more level playing field for all applicants, ensuring equal opportunities regardless of socioeconomic backgrounds or family connections.



As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders in the education sector, civil rights activists, and the public will closely monitor the developments and potential ramifications. The U.S. Department of Education’s findings could have a lasting impact on the landscape of college admissions, reshaping the criteria by which institutions select their students and promoting fairness and equality in the process.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Associate Attorney / Trial Counsel

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Boutique, fast-paced, deadline-oriented, established federal practice seeks to add an associate atto...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Litigation

USA-KY-Louisville

Kahloon Law, PLLC is seeking a motivated and skilled Associate Attorney to join our dynamic team. As...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

​Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Green Bay

Green bay office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with some ...

Apply Now

Family Law Attorney

USA-WI-Brookfield

Glendale office of our client seeks family law attorney with experience. The candidate will represen...

Apply Now

Most Popular

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
70
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
61
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
65
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
62
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
423
Legal News

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
107
Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
106
Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
58
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
53
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
161
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top