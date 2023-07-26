Texas Lawyer Accused of Murder Plot Seeks Active Defense Participation at Upcoming Trial

A Waco, Texas lawyer facing charges of plotting to murder another attorney is seeking a unique form of representation during his upcoming trial. Lawyer Seth Sutton has filed a motion requesting the court’s approval for a “hybrid representation,” which would allow him to defend himself in court alongside his attorney, Clint Broden of Dallas, according to reports from KWTX.
The case has drawn significant attention, with coverage from KCENTV.com and the Waco Tribune-Herald, as it involves allegations of a murder plot and a web of intricate connections between the accused, the victim, and an undercover police officer.
As per the available information, Sutton is out of jail on bond and continues practicing law while awaiting trial. The charges against him revolve around solicitation of capital murder, with an indictment from August 2020 accusing him of conspiring with the now-deceased lawyer Chelsea Tijerina to murder Tijerina’s ex-husband, Marcus Daniel Beaudin, who is also an attorney. Tragically, Tijerina died in a motorcycle accident in 2021, leaving behind a complicated and unresolved case.
The murder plot allegedly targeted Beaudin, who himself faced charges of indecency in June 2021 for purportedly attempting to fondle a teenage girl related to Sutton. The series of events leading to the murder plot raises questions about the relationships between the individuals involved and the motivations behind their actions.
Sutton’s defense team asserts that he was lured into the murder plot by an undercover police officer who infiltrated his motorcycle club, known as the “Red Mouse Cult.” According to the defense motion, the officer allegedly coaxed Sutton into discussing his fantasy of killing Beaudin, whom he considered a sexual predator. Sutton contends that he did not initiate the conversation about obtaining an untraceable gun but was instead led to it by the undercover officer’s actions.
The case took an unexpected turn when the defense claimed that the undercover officer acted “rogue” by continuing the investigation despite orders to terminate it. On the other hand, the prosecution countered by stating that the officer received authorization to proceed with the investigation after Sutton’s mention of killing Beaudin. The turning point came when Sutton handed the undercover officer $300 at a bar following their discussion about acquiring the firearm.
As the trial approaches, the “hybrid representation” requested by Sutton has drawn significant attention in legal circles. If permitted by the court, this form of defense could result in an unprecedented courtroom dynamic, with Sutton actively participating in his defense alongside his attorney, Clint Broden.
As the trial date draws nearer, the involved parties await the court’s ruling on the motion for “hybrid representation.” Depending on the decision, the courtroom drama is expected to intensify, with lawyers and legal experts closely observing how Sutton’s dual defense strategy will unfold.
