Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

How many lawyers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Three: One to climb, one to shake it, and one to sue the ladder company.Â 

  
What
Where


Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit ...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

Full-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit Organization Descriptio...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Immigration Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Staff Attorney – Immigration Unit Organization ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Family Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family associate attorney with 2...

Apply Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Attorney at Law

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of our client seeks attorney at law with 1-5 years of experience, including qualified...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
74
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
37
Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
36
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
481
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
53
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
57
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
62
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
39
Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
55
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
46
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top