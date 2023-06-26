Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs

Teleperformance SE, a prominent digital business services company, has recently appointed Teri O’Brien, a former partner at Latham & Watkins and Paul Hastings, as its new chief legal and compliance officer. O’Brien’s extensive legal background includes working in capital markets at Latham since early 2022 and spending nearly two decades at Paul Hastings, where she held the position of global co-chair of the securities and capital markets practice.



Effective May 15, O’Brien officially joined Teleperformance, assuming the incoming legal and compliance chief role. During the past month, she has been involved in transition matters alongside Leigh Ryan, a longtime former partner from Paul Hastings. O’Brien will formally replace Ryan on July 1, as Ryan, who served at Teleperformance for over six years, including acting as outside counsel for 25 years, is retiring.



In March, Teleperformance announced its continued provision of content moderation services for TikTok Inc. While content moderation constitutes a small portion of Teleperformance’s business, the company is primarily engaged in customer service for technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc. O’Brien played a significant role earlier this year, co-leading a team at Latham that advised Teleperformance on its $3.3 billion cash-and-stock bid for Majorel Group Luxembourg SA, a customer service company that discontinued tie-up talks with Sitel Group SA last year.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Daniel Julien, chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, expressed his confidence in O’Brien’s capabilities, highlighting her involvement in numerous acquisitions for the company and her close collaboration with its executive leadership. He praised Ryan for her contributions in shaping Teleperformance’s growth and stated that O’Brien is the natural choice to build upon Ryan’s successes as the company continues its transformation into a digital business service provider. O’Brien will oversee all aspects of the legal, compliance, and privacy departments at Teleperformance and will serve as a member of the company’s leadership committee.

Expand your legal job search horizons and sign up for LawCrossing now.

Previously, Paul Hastings had selected O’Brien as the second-in-command to its former chairman-in-waiting, Ronan O’Sullivan, who ultimately did not assume the role due to personal reasons and subsequently left the firm. O’Brien had advised Teleperformance on significant deals during her tenure at Paul Hastings, including the company’s $400 million acquisition of Senture in 2021 and its $1 billion purchase of Intelenet in 2018, in which she collaborated with O’Sullivan. Ryan, the departing legal chief, led the legal aspects of Teleperformance’s $610 million acquisition of Aegis USA in 2014 while at Paul Hastings.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Headquartered in Paris, Teleperformance operates in 91 countries worldwide. Both O’Brien and Ryan are based in the San Diego area.



Teleperformance has bolstered its legal team by appointing Teri O’Brien, a seasoned legal professional with experience at Latham & Watkins and Paul Hastings. As the new chief legal and compliance officer, O’Brien will play a vital role in overseeing legal affairs, compliance matters, and privacy issues, while contributing to Teleperformance’s continued growth as a digital business service company.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Drop a comment and let your opinion shine.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More