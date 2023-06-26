Supreme Court Refuses Patent Review Despite Concerns Over Judge’s Fitness

The US Supreme Court has rejected a request to rehear a technology patent appeal, despite arguments that the fitness of Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman calls into question the validity of recent decisions she has participated in. The decision effectively shuts down attempts to use an investigation into the judge’s conduct as a basis for questioning the soundness of her rulings.



The case revolves around Franz Wakefield, who sought the Supreme Court’s consideration on various issues related to a software patent. Wakefield’s company, CoolTVNetwork.com, initially accused several tech companies, including Blackboard Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., and Snap Inc., of infringing a patent for embedding clickable hyperlinks in videos. Judge Leonard P. Stark, presiding over the Delaware federal court, invalidated the patent early in the proceedings due to its vague language. This decision was later affirmed by a Federal Circuit panel, which included Judge Newman, via Rule 36.



In late May, Wakefield petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider his case after news broke of an internal investigation into Judge Newman’s conduct. Due to Newman’s alleged health issues during the oral argument session in July 2022, Wakefield argued that his appeal process lacked a fair forum and a quorum of capable judges. Chief Judge Kimberly A. Moore had initiated a complaint against Newman earlier in the year under the 1980 Judicial Conduct and Disability Act. The complaint cited reports from judges and court staff alleging that Newman had become difficult to work with, displayed declining physical and mental health, and refused to retire or take senior status. As a result, Newman has been suspended from hearing new cases pending the outcome of the investigation.



Wakefield contended that the new information regarding Judge Newman’s conduct raises serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the original hearing, warranting a rehearing of his case. Representing himself, Wakefield pursued this argument while Klarquist Sparkman LLP and Microsoft represented Microsoft and Snap were represented by Cooley LLP.

However, the Supreme Court ultimately declined to grant a rehearing. The decision implies that the allegations against Judge Newman did not reach a level that would justify revisiting Wakefield’s case or questioning the validity of the previous rulings. While the exact reasons for the court’s decision were not explicitly stated, it reaffirms the finality of the previous rulings and supports the principle of maintaining consistency in legal proceedings.



The denial of a rehearing highlights the challenges faced by individuals seeking to challenge court decisions based on concerns regarding the fitness or conduct of judges involved in their cases. It reinforces the notion that such issues may not automatically warrant a reassessment of the original rulings. Nevertheless, the attention brought to Judge Newman’s alleged health issues and conduct through the internal investigation could potentially have broader implications for her continued tenure on the bench.



The case serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics at play within the legal system and the ongoing efforts to balance the need for fair and impartial hearings with the realities of judicial conduct and fitness. While the specific patent appeal may have reached its conclusion, the larger discussions surrounding judicial accountability and transparency continue to evolve, shaping the future of the legal landscape.

