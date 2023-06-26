Law Students

Supreme Court Opinion References ND Law Professors Samuel Bray and Paul Miller
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch of the U.S. Supreme Court recently made notable citations to the work of two esteemed Notre Dame Law School faculty members. In his concurrence for the case of United States v. Texas, which pertained to federal immigration law, Gorsuch included references to the scholarly contributions of these legal experts. The Supreme Court, with an 8-1 majority, ruled that a U.S. District Court judge in Texas did not possess the jurisdiction to preside over a lawsuit concerning the Biden administration’s guidance for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The concurrence by Justice Gorsuch specifically highlighted a paper titled “Getting into Equity,” which was co-authored by Samuel Bray, the John N. Matthews Professor of Law, and Paul Miller, the Associate Dean for International & Graduate Programs. This paper, published in the prestigious Notre Dame Law Review in 2022, garnered recognition from Gorsuch, demonstrating the scholarly prowess of the Notre Dame Law School faculty.

Furthermore, Justice Gorsuch referenced Bray’s paper entitled “Multiple Chancellors: Reforming the National Injunction,” which was published in the esteemed Harvard Law Review in 2017. Notably, this particular paper received two citations within the concurrence, emphasizing its relevance and impact on the case at hand.

  
What
Where


Interestingly, this marks the second consecutive week in which Justice Gorsuch has cited the scholarship of faculty members from the Notre Dame Law School. In a series of three separate opinions issued on June 15, Gorsuch acknowledged the scholarly contributions of three faculty members. This ongoing recognition further solidifies the reputation and influence of the Notre Dame Law School within the legal community.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

The citations made by Justice Gorsuch underscore the significance and influence of academic research within the realm of legal decision-making. By referencing scholarly papers authored by Bray and Miller, Gorsuch acknowledges the depth of legal analysis and expertise provided by these esteemed professors.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Including these citations within a Supreme Court opinion also elevates the visibility and recognition of the Notre Dame Law School and its faculty. It showcases the institution’s commitment to producing high-quality legal scholarship that contributes to the development of legal principles and influences judicial decision-making.

Overall, the recognition bestowed upon Samuel Bray and Paul Miller by Justice Gorsuch in his concurrence emphasizes the importance of academic research and its impact on the legal system’s highest echelons. It also serves as a testament to the caliber of legal scholarship produced by the faculty members at the Notre Dame Law School, solidifying their standing as influential voices within the field of law.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Drop a comment and let your opinion shine.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Kansas City, MO)

USA-MO-Kansas City

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

Attorney/ Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Columbia, MO)

USA-MO-Columbia

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Troy, MO)

USA-MO-Troy

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm has an immediate opening...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Clayton, MO)

USA-MO-Clayton

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm has an im...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
33
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
71
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
62
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
25
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
44
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
76
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
214
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
54
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top