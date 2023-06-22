New Report Reveals Higher Likelihood of Law Students over 30 Promoting Online Law School Courses

In a recent news release, the AccessLex Institute and Gallup announced the publication of their third and final report, titled “Law School in a Pandemic, Ungrouped: How Online J.D. Experiences Varied Across Students.” This report concludes a project focused on understanding the experiences of law students in remote learning environments during the pandemic. The study includes interviews conducted with 820 students from 147 ABA-accredited law schools.



According to the 2023 report, among the law students interviewed, 61% were categorized as “detractors” of online learning, expressing reservations about its effectiveness. In contrast, 16% of the students were identified as “promoters” who favored online learning experiences.



The report further analyzed the responses based on the ranking of the students’ law schools as per U.S. News & World Report. Among students attending tier-four schools, 27% were identified as promoters of online J.D. courses. This percentage decreased to 17% for tier-three students, 14% for tier-two students, and 13% for tier-one students.



What

Where

Search Jobs

The study also explored the preferences of law students based on age. Interestingly, 36% of students aged 30 or older expressed a preference for online classes, compared to 22% of those younger than 30.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Moreover, the report revealed that among students aged 30 or older, 67% felt more comfortable expressing their true feelings in online classes compared to in-person courses. In contrast, 54% of younger students shared this sentiment.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The report delved into the perspectives of students with caregiving responsibilities. It found that 40% of this group preferred online courses, highlighting their flexibility and convenience. On the other hand, among students without caretaker responsibilities, 24% expressed a preference for online courses.



The study also examined students’ perceptions of time and cost savings associated with online courses, taking into account their racial backgrounds. Among underrepresented students of color, 66% reported that online courses saved them time and money. A similar sentiment was expressed by 58% of white and Asian students.



The findings of this comprehensive report provide valuable insights into the varying perceptions of law students concerning remote learning during the pandemic. The results demonstrate the prevalence of detractors, highlighting concerns about the efficacy of online education in the legal field. However, the report also reveals many promoters who appreciate the flexibility and advantages offered by online law school courses.



By considering factors such as law school rankings, age, and caregiving responsibilities, the study identifies distinct preferences and comfort levels among different student groups. These insights contribute to a better understanding of the evolving landscape of legal education and inform the development of effective remote learning strategies for law schools in the future.



Overall, this report serves as a valuable resource for educators, policymakers, and stakeholders in the legal education community, guiding efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of legal education in both traditional and remote learning environments.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More