Legal News

Tenant Eviction Support Program in Two States Empowers Nonlawyer Advocates
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Arizona Supreme Court and the Utah Supreme Court have recently approved a groundbreaking proposal allowing trained nonlawyer advocates to provide free limited-scope representation to tenants facing housing instability. The program, developed by Innovation for Justice, aims to train and license “housing stability legal advocates” who can be volunteers or staff members of nonprofit organizations.

The state supreme courts issued orders earlier this year, acknowledging the significant impact this pilot program could have. By training and licensing these housing stability legal advocates, the program seeks to address the pressing needs of tenants facing housing instability and empower them with legal support. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the delivery of legal services across the nation, as it marks the first time a service model is being implemented in two jurisdictions simultaneously.

Cayley Balser, the community-engaged research operations lead at Innovation for Justice, expressed optimism about the program’s potential. In an email to Law360, Balser highlighted the importance of evaluating its effectiveness in two states with different housing stability landscapes, civil justice system interactions, and timelines. This comprehensive evaluation will help determine the program’s viability and impact.

  
What
Where


According to the Arizona order, housing stability legal advocates are authorized to provide general legal advice to tenants regarding their rights. Additionally, they can offer dispute resolution strategies, including the development of payment plans. These advocates are also permitted to provide guidance on the eviction process and timeline, assist with court form completion, and advise on viable eviction defenses. During court hearings, they may sit at the counsel table to support and assist clients and respond to questions from the presiding judicial officer.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Similarly, the Utah order outlines the roles and responsibilities of housing stability legal advocates in the state. They can help tenants complete necessary forms, provide guidance on the civil legal process, screen for potential legal defenses, facilitate solutions negotiations, and assist in preparing for court proceedings.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While Arizona has already begun recruiting participants for the program, the Utah program is currently seeking funding for its launch. The initiative is spearheaded by Innovation for Justice, an organization associated with the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business. This project represents their third major initiative aimed at enhancing access to justice by easing restrictions on the unauthorized practice of law.

The approval of these programs by the Arizona and Utah Supreme Courts signifies a significant step forward in addressing the legal needs of tenants facing housing instability. The program offers a practical solution to bridge the justice gap by empowering nonlawyer advocates with the necessary training and licensure. The outcomes and impact of this pilot program will serve as valuable insights for the broader legal community and may potentially pave the way for similar initiatives nationwide.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Receptionist

USA-FL-Doral

We are looking for a versatile bilingual legal receptionist to run our reception department. In this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-MD-Bel Air

Job details Salary $43,060 - $46,199 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
21
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
66
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
31
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
23
Biglaw

Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
33
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
50
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
30
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
29
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
21
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
113
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top