Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

Legal Joke of the Day
“You’re a high-priced lawyer! If I give you $500, will you answer two questions for me?

“Absolutely! What’s the second question?”

  
June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

