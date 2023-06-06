Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Georgetown University emerges as the top law school based on its outstanding performance in specialty rankings, according to an analysis conducted by law dean Paul L. Caron. While Georgetown University Law Center secured the 15th position in the overall law school rankings by U.S. News & World Report, it excelled in several specific areas, including clinical law, tax law, and criminal law.

In his comprehensive evaluation, Caron examined the performance of 100 law schools across 13 distinct specialty rankings by U.S. News & World Report. These findings were subsequently published on the TaxProf Blog. Georgetown University stood out by achieving a tie for first place in clinical law and securing a third position in tax law. It also tied for fourth place in the field of criminal law.

Aside from Georgetown University, several other institutions displayed noteworthy performances in specialty rankings. Harvard University, renowned for its academic excellence, tied for first place in business and corporate law, ranked first in constitutional law and dispute resolution, and achieved an average ranking of 17.6 across all 13 specialties. Northwestern University, known for its rigorous legal education, maintained an average ranking of 19.2 across the specialties, further highlighting its strong performance. The University of Michigan followed closely with an average ranking of 19.3.

  
What
Where


Stanford University, a prestigious institution, secured a tie for first place in intellectual property law and attained an average ranking of 19.4 across various specialties. The University of California at Berkeley, recognized for its expertise in intellectual property law, also tied for first place in this category and achieved an average ranking of 21.1 across all specialties. The University of California at Los Angeles obtained an average ranking of 21.2 across the specialties, while New York University excelled in criminal law, international law, and tax law, securing an average ranking of 21.7 across the 13 specialties.

Expand your horizons and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Additionally, Duke University showcased its strength across various disciplines with an average ranking of 26.8. The University of Virginia, a renowned institution for legal education, achieved an average ranking of 27.2 across the specialties.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Despite Yale Law School and the University of Chicago Law School securing high positions in the overall U.S. News & World Report law school rankingsâ€”tying for first place and ranking third, respectivelyâ€”their performance in Caron’s omnibus specialty rankings varied. Although a top-ranked institution, Yale Law School received a No. 16 ranking in the omnibus specialty rankings. Similarly, the University of Chicago Law School ranked third in the overall rankings, attained a No. 32 ranking in the specialty rankings compiled by Caron.

The omnibus specialty rankings provide valuable insights into the exceptional performances of various law schools across specialized areas of study. Prospective law students can utilize this information to make informed decisions about their legal education, considering the strengths and areas of expertise offered by different institutions. Whether students have a specific interest in clinical law, tax law, criminal law, or other specialties, these rankings help guide them towards the most suitable law schools that excel in their desired field of study.



Georgetown University’s remarkable performance in the specialty rankings underscores its commitment to excellence in legal education. With its strong focus on clinical law, tax law, and criminal law, Georgetown University Law Center solidifies its position as a leading institution in the legal field. Similarly, other top-ranking law schools, such as Harvard University, Northwestern University, and the University of Michigan, demonstrate their dedication to providing high-quality education and specialization in various legal disciplines.

As the legal profession continues to evolve, law schools that excel in specific areas of study play a crucial role in shaping the future of the legal industry. The comprehensive evaluation of law schools based on specialty rankings provides valuable insights and aids in the decision-making process for aspiring lawyers. By choosing a law school that aligns with their interests and goals, students can embark on a successful legal career with solid knowledge and expertise in their preferred field.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-CA-Long Beach

Immediate need for 2 certified litigation paralegals in fast paced, aggressive civil litigation law ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney/Associate

USA-FL-Delray Beach

Successful Plaintiff\'s Personal Injury law firm located in downtown Delray Beach is seeking a Litig...

Apply now

Patent Litigation Attorney

USA-UT-Salt Lake City

Patent Litigation Attorney – Thorpe North & Western (TNW) is a leader in intellectual property...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
43
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
45
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
55
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
46
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
137
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
94
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
73
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
81
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
73
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
47
Energy, Oil and Gas

U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top