Law Students

Law School Admissions Embrace ‘Return to Normalcy’ in a Post-Pandemic Era
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In recent years, law school admissions experienced a period of relative stability, with annual applicant numbers ranging from 57,000 to 64,000. However, the landscape drastically changed in 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entry-level job market for college graduates, nationwide protests against racial inequality erupted following the tragic murder of George Floyd, and the presidency of Donald Trump created a unique environment. These factors led to a surge in law school applicants, making it one of the most competitive years on record.

However, this trend has taken a downturn as the frenzy subsides. According to the latest Law School Admission Council data, law school applicants have decreased by 2.4% compared to the previous year. By this time last year, the council had already received 96% of the total applicant pool, indicating that this cycle’s national applicant pool is likely to be slightly smaller than the previous year, which itself was 12% smaller than in 2021.

Susan Krinsky, the executive vice president for operations at the Law School Admission Council, describes this decline as a “return to normalcy.” She explains that this year’s numbers align more closely with the applicant figures observed in the past five years, except for the anomaly of 2021. While the current data suggests a smaller applicant pool, there may still be a slight increase later this month when scores from the June 9 administration of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) are released. Notably, 3,400 more individuals are registered to take the test compared to the previous year. While most of these test takers are likely those who have already applied for the fall term, aiming to improve their financial aid offers with higher scores, some late applicants for the fall may also be included.

  
What
Where


Although the applicant numbers have decreased, the diversity of the law school applicant pool continues to improve. Krinsky highlights that applicants from underrepresented communities now constitute 46.5% of the pool, compared to slightly over 45% the previous year.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

Notably, the competition remains intense for the most prestigious law schools, as the number of applicants with LSAT scores between 170 and 180, the highest possible range, has increased slightly compared to the previous year. This indicates that top-tier institutions are still highly sought-after and continue to attract exceptional candidates. However, below the 170 threshold, the admissions process has been relatively more forgiving, creating a buyer’s market for applicants in that range.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Overall, the decline in law school applications signifies a return to a more typical admissions landscape after the exceptional circumstances of 2021. While factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality protests, and political dynamics contributed to the surge in applications last year, the situation has now normalized. Law schools are witnessing a more stable applicant pool, though competition remains fierce at the highest levels.

As the legal education sector adjusts to this shift, applicants can now make more informed decisions about their futures, knowing that the recent spike in applications was an anomaly. The evolving landscape of law school admissions continues to present both challenges and opportunities for aspiring lawyers, encouraging them to remain dedicated to their goals while adapting to the changing dynamics of legal education.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Litigation Attorney

USA-UT-Salt Lake City

Patent Litigation Attorney – Thorpe North & Western (TNW) is a leader in intellectual property...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit ...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

Full-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit Organization Descriptio...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
49
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
44
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
124
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
87
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
73
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
81
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
73
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
47
Energy, Oil and Gas

U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
234
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
California Bar’s Dismissal of Claims Against Former Director Upheld
46
Legal Ethics

California Bar’s Dismissal of Claims Against Former Director Upheld

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top