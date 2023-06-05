Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm

Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their time at the firm, highlighting the use of Westlaw and the support of the experienced attorneys as some of the many benefits of working there. In this article, we will delve into why Epstein Patierno, LLP is a standout family law firm and what Harrison Barnes from BCG Attorney Search has to say about them.

Collaborative Work Environment

One of the standout features of Epstein Patierno, LLP is its collaborative work environment. The firm recognizes the importance of teamwork and encourages all employees to work together to achieve the best outcomes for clients. They value open communication and encourage employee feedback to ensure everyone’s voice is heard. The result is a supportive work environment where all employees feel valued and respected.

Use of Westlaw

Epstein Patierno, LLP understands the importance of staying up to date with the latest legal developments and trends. That’s why they invest in Westlaw, a comprehensive legal research tool, to ensure their attorneys access the most current and accurate legal information. The use of Westlaw is just one example of how Epstein Patierno, LLP prioritizes the professional development of its attorneys.

Experienced and Helpful Attorneys

Epstein Patierno, LLP’s team of attorneys is a key reason why the firm has built a reputation for excellence. All of the attorneys are experienced and knowledgeable in family law and committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. In addition, the attorneys at the firm are known for being supportive and helpful to one another, creating a culture of collaboration and teamwork.

Harrison Barnes from BCG Attorney Search, a top legal recruiting firm, has this to say about Epstein Patierno, LLP: “The firm is focused on providing excellent legal services to their clients, and they have assembled a team of experienced attorneys who are committed to achieving the best possible outcomes. The firm also places a high value on creating a collaborative and supportive work environment, which is evident in their policies and practices.”

Conclusion

Epstein Patierno, LLP is a standout family law firm that prioritizes collaboration and experience. The firm’s commitment to a collaborative work environment, use of Westlaw, and experienced and helpful attorneys are just a few of the reasons why former employees rave about working there. Their reputation for excellence has also caught the attention of legal recruiting experts, such as Harrison Barnes from BCG Attorney Search. If you are looking for a family law firm in Denver, CO that prioritizes teamwork, professional development, and the best outcomes for clients, Epstein Patierno, LLP is the firm for you.

