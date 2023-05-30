Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Senior U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, presiding over the Southern District of New York, ordered two lawyers and their law firm to provide a compelling justification for why they should not be sanctioned. The lawyers allegedly submitted a brief containing citations to fake cases, as revealed through research conducted by ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI.

The judge’s decision resulted from an order issued on May 4, wherein Judge Castel highlighted that the law firm’s filing was “replete with citations to nonexistent cases.” The judge further instructed one of the lawyers to submit an affidavit containing the referenced opinions. However, upon examination, it was discovered that six of the cited decisions “appear to be bogus,” complete with “bogus quotes and bogus internal citations,” as stated by Judge Castel.

According to an affidavit filed on May 25 by attorney Steven A. Schwartz from Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, it was revealed that the fake cases were provided by ChatGPT. Schwartz, who has been practicing law in New York for over three decades, admitted that he had not previously utilized ChatGPT as a source for legal research and was unaware of the possibility of its content being false.

  
What
Where


Schwartz explained in his affidavit that ChatGPT had assured him that the cited cases were real and could be found in reputable legal databases such as LexisNexis and Westlaw. He had relied on these assurances while submitting the brief. Another attorney who co-signed the brief, Peter LoDuca, reportedly had no knowledge of Schwartz’s research method. LoDuca became the attorney of record after their case was transferred to the Southern District of New York, where Schwartz had not obtained admission.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

To address this concerning situation, Judge Castel has scheduled a show cause hearing for June 8, as stated in an order issued on May 26. The case has gained attention from various publications, including the New York Times and the Volokh Conspiracy, which have provided coverage on the matter. The Volokh Conspiracy even shared a link to a case page from CourtListener related to this case.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In response to the request for comment, Schwartz did not immediately provide a response to the ABA Journal, which reached out via email and voicemail. On the other hand, LoDuca informed the ABA Journal that he has no comment at this time.

The lawyers, Schwartz and LoDuca, represent Roberto Mata, the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Avianca Inc., an airline. Mata claims to have sustained injuries when he was struck by a metal serving cart. This real-life case involving Roberto Mata v. Avianca Inc. has attracted attention, with the New York Times noting that it exemplifies how white-collar professions still have some time before being fully replaced by robots.



Interestingly, the Volokh Conspiracy highlighted that even self-represented litigants are utilizing ChatGPT for their legal matters, indicating a broader trend of individuals turning to advanced language models for legal research.

As the case progresses, the upcoming show cause hearing on June 8 will shed more light on the lawyers’ explanation regarding the use of fake case citations. The incident serves as a reminder of lawyers’ ethical and professional responsibilities when conducting legal research, emphasizing the importance of relying on reliable and verified sources for accurate information.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Bradenton

Esposito Law Group, PA in downtown Bradenton is seeking a motivated Associate Attorney who has some ...

Apply now

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Overland Park, KS)

USA-KS-Overland Park

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

Mid-Level Construction Litigation Associate (4-5 years of experience)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Mid-Level Construction Litigation Associate (4-5 years of experience) San Francisco, Walnut Creek...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
142
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
135
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
44
Legal News

Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
50
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
48
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
52
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
69
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
New York’s Cahill Law Firm Sees Finance Partners Depart for Paul Hastings
49
Biglaw

New York’s Cahill Law Firm Sees Finance Partners Depart for Paul Hastings
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
116
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top