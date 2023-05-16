Lawyers

Lawyers in Young Slime Life Trial Treated to Complimentary Lunch at Strip Club
In a surprising turn of events, a defense lawyer in the Fulton County, Georgia, racketeering case against the Young Slime Life gang treated his fellow lawyers to a chicken wings lunch, as Chief Judge Ural Glanville ordered. The incident occurred when lawyer Suri Chadha Jimenez was held in contempt for arriving late to court, prompting Judge Glanville to issue the lunch order, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV.

To fulfill the order, Judge Glanville purchased the chicken wings from Magic City, a renowned strip club in Atlanta. Despite the club’s usual opening time of 3 p.m., they managed to prepare lunch for Jimenez. In his defense, Jimenez cited another ongoing case in Cobb County, Georgia, as the reason for his tardiness.

Among the ten defendants expected to stand trial together in the racketeering case is rapper Young Thug, who recently experienced chest pains and was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and Friday, according to WSBTV.

  
Judge Glanville has gained a reputation for imposing unconventional punishments on both defense lawyers and jurors who fail to comply with court proceedings. In one instance, a potential juror who missed a court appearance was ordered to write a 30-page essay focusing on the history of jury service in Atlanta. Another lawyer was instructed to write a 17-page research paper on the importance of professionalism after leaving the courtroom without permission, as reported by the Journal-Constitution.

Prosecutors have alleged that the RICO conspiracy involving the Young Slime Life gang encompasses various crimes, including murders, armed robberies, and assaults. While Young Thug is not directly accused of murder or attempted murder, prosecutors claim that he rented a car used in killing a rival gang member, as reported by ABC News in January. Additionally, he is accused of co-founding the Young Slime Life gang. Young Thug’s lawyer has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating that his client “committed no crime whatsoever.”

The case initially involved a total of 28 individuals who were indicted last year. The state had planned to try 13 defendants together; however, two defendants will now be tried separately due to their lawyers’ pregnancies and subsequent maternity leaves, according to the Brunswick News. Consequently, 11 defendants remain in the joint trial. One defendant was granted a separate trial after being diagnosed with schizophrenia, as reported by Vibe, citing information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Before the evaluation, the defendant claimed to receive assistance from former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

So far, eight defendants have accepted plea deals, while the remaining individuals will be tried separately. The jury selection process for the joint trial commenced in January and is ongoing.



The lunch incident at the strip club has added an unusual twist to the already high-profile Young Slime Life racketeering case. As proceedings continue, the legal community and the public eagerly await further developments in this complex and captivating trial.

