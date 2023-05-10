Jackson Walker Partner Jamila Brinson to Share Expertise on Work From Home Policies at HR Houston Event

Jackson Walker LLP, a Texas-based law firm with a long history of providing top-notch legal services, has announced that one of its partners, Jamila M. Brinson, will be presenting at an upcoming educational program hosted by HR Houston. The event, which is part of the “HR in Your Neighborhood” series, will take place on May 4, 2023, and will focus on employers’ legal obligations regarding work-from-home or telework requests as a reasonable accommodation.

Founded in 1887 in Austin, Texas, Jackson Walker has since expanded to become one of the state’s largest and most respected law firms. With over 400 attorneys across seven offices in Texas, as well as locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., the firm has a reputation for providing exceptional legal services across a wide range of practice areas, including corporate law, energy law, litigation, intellectual property, and employment law.

Jamila Brinson, a partner in the firm’s Houston office, is an experienced employment law attorney with a focus on helping employers navigate complex legal issues related to workplace accommodations. In her upcoming presentation at HR Houston’s Far West “HR in Your Neighborhood” Meeting, she will provide valuable insights on the legal parameters employers should consider when faced with an employee’s request to work from home as a reasonable accommodation.

What

Where

Search Jobs

As a leader in the legal industry, Jackson Walker has been recognized for its excellence in a variety of practice areas. The firm has been named a “Texas Powerhouse” by Law360 and included in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Law Firms” list for over a decade. In addition, Thomson Reuters has recognized several of the firm’s attorneys as “Super Lawyers” and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America.

Your salary is an important part of your overall compensation package. Find out how you measure up with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Jackson Walker’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services goes beyond its practice areas. The firm has a long history of community involvement and pro bono work, with attorneys regularly volunteering their time and resources to support local nonprofits and organizations. In 2020, the firm was recognized by the State Bar of Texas for its pro bono work, receiving the organization’s prestigious “Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year” award.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

In addition to its community involvement and legal expertise, Jackson Walker is also committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. The firm has been recognized for its efforts to promote diversity and equity within the legal profession, receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for the past six years.

As a result of its commitment to excellence in all areas of its practice, Jackson Walker has earned a reputation as a leading law firm in Texas and beyond. With its talented team of attorneys, dedication to community involvement and diversity, and commitment to providing exceptional legal services, the firm is a top choice for clients seeking legal expertise and support.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More