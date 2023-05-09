Lawmakers in US States React to Texas Mass Shooting

Lawmakers across the United States are reacting to the tragic mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas over the weekend. In response to the incident, politicians at various levels of government have issued statements regarding gun laws and policies, reflecting a range of opinions and proposed solutions.



Following the shooting, President Joe Biden ordered that the United States flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims. In a statement, President Biden expressed his frustration with the ongoing issue of gun violence and called on Congress to take action. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implementing universal background checks, promoting safe storage practices, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers. President Biden urged Congress to pass such a bill, assuring that he would sign it immediately, stating that nothing less is required to ensure public safety.



Vice President Kamala Harris echoed President Biden’s demand for legislative action, emphasizing the inadequacy of thoughts and prayers alone in addressing the epidemic of mass shootings. However, not all members of Congress shared the same perspective. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted her belief that the federal government should collaborate with states to establish mental hospitals and drug rehab centers to address societal issues. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, on the other hand, conveyed his condolences through a tweet focusing on prayer.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Congressman Keith Self, representing Texas’ third congressional district which includes Allen, made notable comments during an interview with CNN. Self-expressed his primary focus on supporting the affected families and victims when asked about preventing mass shootings. In response to criticism regarding the efficacy of thoughts and prayers, he emphasized his faith and belief in a higher power’s control over our lives. Self’s sentiments were also reflected in a tweet expressing his condolences.

Let BCG Attorney Search connect you with the best legal talent in the industry.

At the state level, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a press statement expressing condolences to the people of Allen and acknowledging the unspeakable tragedy. During an interview with Fox News, Governor Abbott identified mental health problems as the “root cause” of mass shootings. When asked about potential gun reform measures such as background checks, waiting periods, and red flag laws, Abbott emphasized the need to address mental health issues, highlighting the varying levels of gun control laws in different states as evidence that quick solutions may not be effective.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

In response to Governor Abbott’s stance, California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized him on Twitter, alleging that mental health funding had been cut by $211 million. Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez expressed his frustration with political inaction during an interview with MSNBC, stating that politicians who offer thoughts and prayers without taking tangible steps to address the issue deserve condemnation. Gutierrez called for comprehensive gun legislation similar to what responsible governors across the nation have enacted.



Statements of condolences from Allen Mayor Kenneth Fulk were followed by a statement from the US Conference of Mayors, urging Congress to take immediate action to save lives. Notably, Mayor Fulk was not among the 165 mayors who recently endorsed a letter sent to Congress calling for urgent gun safety legislation.



These responses come amidst a backdrop of legislative activity in various states across the country. In April, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation raising the minimum age for firearm purchases and implementing waiting periods. Washington Governor Jay Inslee passed a law banning the sale of assault weapons and removing certain protections for gun manufacturers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also made changes by eliminating licensing requirements for concealed firearms in certain public places.



The tragic mass shooting in Allen, Texas has once again ignited a national conversation on gun laws and policies. The path forward remains uncertain, with lawmakers expressing diverse viewpoints and proposing different solutions. However, the urgency to address the ongoing issue of mass shootings is clear, and the voices of both advocates for stricter gun control measures and those focusing on mental health and other societal factors continue to drive the conversation.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More