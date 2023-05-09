Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is one of the most reputable law firms in the United States. Founded in 1901, the firm has more than a century of experience providing legal services to clients nationwide. With its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, and offices in major cities across the United States and the world, Hunton Andrews Kurth has established itself as a leading firm in a wide range of practice areas.

The firm’s long-standing reputation for excellence is largely due to its team of highly qualified attorneys committed to delivering outstanding results for their clients. Among them is Christopher W. Hasbrouck, who was recently promoted to Counsel in recognition of his accomplishments and client service.

Hasbrouck, who specializes in capital finance and real estate, is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. He has extensive experience in commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, commercial leasing, development, finance, and renewable energy projects. Over the years, he has represented numerous industrial clients throughout California, including food processing, beverage bottling, electronics manufacturing, textiles, oil and gas, and power utilities. He is also well-versed in advising lenders and developers throughout the capital stack and has regularly advised clients on California real property tax and transfer tax structuring issues.

Hasbrouck’s educational background includes an undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and a law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. His professional accomplishments are a testament to his expertise and dedication to providing his clients with top-notch legal services.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has a history of excellence and dedication to its clients that stretches back over a century. The firm has been recognized for its outstanding work in numerous practice areas, including corporate law, energy law, intellectual property law, and litigation. Its attorneys are among the most skilled and knowledgeable in the legal profession, with a wealth of experience handling complex legal issues for clients across various industries.

In addition to its legal expertise, Hunton Andrews Kurth is also committed to diversity and inclusion. The firm has implemented numerous initiatives to promote diversity and inclusivity within the legal profession and has been recognized for its efforts in this area.

