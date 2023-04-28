Legal News

Fraudster Tricks Lawyer’s Paralegal with Altered Wiring Instructions
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a shocking turn of events, a negligence lawsuit has been filed against a Connecticut lawyer who inadvertently sent a portion of the proceeds from a home sale to a fraudster’s bank account instead of the designated mortgage holder. The plaintiff in the case, Lesley Moody, claims that the seller’s mortgage now burdens the title to the home she purchased due to this costly error. The lawsuit, filed on April 24 in a Connecticut superior court, has garnered attention from the legal publication Law360.

The defendant in question, William Cote, had been representing the seller in the real estate transaction. Allegedly, Cote wired over $159,000 to the wrong account after his paralegal presented him with what appeared to be a legitimate payoff statement. Still, it turned out to be a clever forgery. The intended recipient of the funds was supposed to be Freedom Mortgage Corp., the designated mortgage holder.

According to the lawsuit, Cote had initially received a correct payoff statement with accurate wire transfer instructions on August 10, 2022. However, before making the payment, his paralegal received an email from an unknown third party who falsely claimed to be the seller. This email contained a purported new payoff statement instructing the funds to be wired to a different bank and account controlled by the fraudster.

  
What
Where


Despite the new statement exhibiting multiple material differences compared to the original, the paralegal forwarded it to Cote. Tragically, Cote followed the new instructions and sent the funds accordingly. It wasn’t until several weeks later when the seller received a statement from Freedom Mortgage Corp. reflecting an outstanding balance on the loan, that Cote became aware of the grave error.

Connect with legal job recruiters who understand your needs – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Currently, Cote has not responded to the ABA Journal’s request for comment. Both Cote and the seller of the property have been named as defendants in the lawsuit, as Moody seeks to rectify the situation and ensure that the title to the home she purchased is free from any encumbrances caused by the mishandled wire transfer.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




This case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with wire transfer fraud and the need for heightened vigilance in real estate transactions. It highlights the sophistication of scammers who exploit vulnerabilities in communication channels to deceive even seasoned professionals. Legal professionals must exercise caution when handling sensitive financial transactions, ensuring the authenticity of all documents and thoroughly verifying any changes in wire transfer instructions.

As the lawsuit progresses, it is expected to draw significant attention within the legal community, prompting discussions on best practices for preventing similar incidents in the future. The outcome of this case may also have far-reaching implications for liability in cases of wire transfer fraud within the legal profession.



In an era where cybercriminals are becoming increasingly cunning, it is crucial for lawyers, paralegals, and professionals across various industries to remain alert to potential fraudulent schemes. Taking proactive measures, such as implementing robust security protocols and conducting thorough due diligence, can help mitigate the risk of falling victim to such scams and protect the interests of clients and stakeholders alike.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate

USA-CA-Del Mar

Public Agency / Public Interest Associate Young, Minney & Corr, LLPDel Mar, CA, USA Empl...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-IL-Chicago

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-MA-Boston

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
46
Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
41
Legal Technology News

Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
62
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
63
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
51
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
77
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
83
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
U.S. News & World Report Delays Law and Medical School Rankings Amid Controversy law school ranking
42
Law Students

U.S. News & World Report Delays Law and Medical School Rankings Amid Controversy
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
77
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
84
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top