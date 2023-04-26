US Senators to Propose Bill to Combat Child Labor

US Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Peter Welch (D-VT) will introduce legislation to hold corporations accountable for their child labor practices. The Child Labor Exploitation Act bill will prohibit the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) from contracting with companies that either commit labor law violations or contract with vendors that commit labor law violations.



The proposed legislation includes four measures to discourage corporations from illegally exploiting child labor. The first measure would require companies competing for USDA contracts to disclose their worker and labor safety violations. As part of this measure, potential contractors would also be required to disclose any labor and safety violations committed by their contractors dating back three years.



The second measure would give the US Secretary of Labor the power to determine what corrective measures a company and its contractors must take to be eligible for a contract with the USDA. The bill would also require the Secretary of Labor to disclose those companies that are ineligible for USDA contracts based on their serious, repeated, or pervasive violations of labor laws.



To ensure the effectiveness of these measures, the proposed legislation includes transparency measures for the USDA and Department of Labor (DOL) to follow to ensure compliance.



The Senators have introduced this bill in response to an investigation into child labor exploitation allegations at US meatpacking facilities in December 2022. The DOL found that children between the ages of 13 and 17 were working overnight shifts at these facilities.



This bill is the latest effort to combat child labor, particularly migrant child labor, in the US. In February, the DOL announced a course of action to address the 69 percent increase in child labor it found since 2018.



