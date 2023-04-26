Legal News

Baltimore Lawyer’s Money Laundering Scheme Appeal Fails – Guilty Verdict Stands
On Tuesday, a divided federal appellate court in Richmond, Virginia, upheld the conviction of Baltimore criminal defense lawyer Kenneth Ravenell for conspiring to launder drug money. Ravenell was indicted in 2019 for allegedly helping his drug trafficker client and associates avoid arrest and laundering money.

A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Ravenell of conspiracy to commit money laundering in December 2021 but acquitted him on charges of racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, and others. Two other defendants, lawyer Joshua Treem and private investigator Sean Gordon, were acquitted on all charges.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Ravenell told his clients how they could launder drug proceeds through businesses and real estate investments. However, Ravenell argued he had no knowledge of his clients’ drug organizations and that his clients lied to him about their concert-promoting business, which prosecutors said was a money-laundering front.

  
In his appeal, Ravenell argued that his conviction should be overturned because the government did not prove the conspiracy continued after July 2, 2014, when a five-year statute of limitations expired. However, 4th Circuit judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III and Toby Heytens held that the onus was on Ravenell to show that he ended the conspiracy before the statutory deadline.

“Instead of highlighting the ways in which the conspiracy affirmatively ended, Ravenell attempts to flip the burden back to the government to show continuation via overt acts,” Wilkinson wrote in the majority opinion. “That is not what the law requires.”

The majority held that the judge who oversaw Ravenell’s trial was not required to tell the jury about the statute of limitations. 4th Circuit Chief Judge Roger Gregory dissented, arguing that “if the district court had properly instructed the jury, Ravenell could have highlighted this evidence of the conspiracy’s termination in his closing argument, which could have led to his acquittal.”

Despite Ravenell’s conviction, attorneys for Ravenell and a spokesperson for the Baltimore U.S. attorney did not respond to requests for comment.



The case highlights the importance of understanding the legal system and the potential consequences of involvement in criminal activities. Ravenell’s case shows that even attorneys can be held accountable for their actions if they assist in criminal activities such as money laundering.

The verdict also raises questions about the effectiveness of legal representation in criminal cases. Ravenell’s conviction for conspiracy to commit money laundering shows that attorneys must diligently understand their clients’ activities and ensure that they do not assist in criminal activities. Additionally, the verdict emphasizes the importance of due diligence and proper vetting of clients to prevent any association with criminal activities.

The case also highlights the need for clear and effective communication between defense attorneys and their clients. Ravenell’s claim that he was unaware of his client’s criminal activities highlights the need for attorneys to thoroughly investigate their client’s business activities and ask tough questions to ensure they are not unwittingly involved in criminal activities.

Overall, the appellate court’s decision to uphold Ravenell’s conviction for conspiracy to commit money laundering sends a clear message that criminal activities such as money laundering will not be tolerated, and those who assist in such activities will be held accountable for their actions.

