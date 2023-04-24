Public Interest

Supreme Court Backs Access to Mifepristone Amid Ongoing Reproductive Rights Battle
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Supreme Court has ruled to continue the widespread accessibility of mifepristone, a medication used for early pregnancy termination. The ongoing appeals process challenged the approval of the drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000, with doctors and medical groups claiming that the drug regimen is “unsafe.”

On April 7, a Texas federal district court halted the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which has been used in half of all US abortions and miscarriage care for over two decades. The ruling was partially blocked on appeal less than a week later, allowing the abortion drug to remain available on a limited basis while an ongoing legal dispute is settled. The ruling permits partial access to the abortion drug, albeit with new restrictions, limiting its use up to seven weeks of pregnancy and disallowing mail distribution.

The recent Supreme Court ruling ensures that mifepristone remains widely available during the ongoing litigation, with the case slated to return to the Fifth Circuit for oral argument next month. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito disagreed with the ruling, with the former stating that he would have denied the application for stays, while the latter provided a dissenting opinion from the grant of applications for stays. Thomas provided no further argument, while Alito argued that the applicants had failed to demonstrate the likelihood of irreparable harm and accused the FDA of leveraging court injunctions to evade agency procedures and judicial review.

  
What
Where


US President Joe Biden stated on Friday evening, lauding the decision and vowing to continue advocating for women’s reproductive rights. The Biden Administration has broadly criticized the lower courts’ rulings in this case and has vowed to seek emergency relief to protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

This decision comes amid conflicting rulings, with anti-abortion rights groups challenging the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, while 17 states, along with the District of Columbia, fight to preserve access to the medication. The same day the federal district court ended the FDA’s approval, another judge in Washington State ordered the FDA to maintain the drug’s availability in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The ongoing legal battles over mifepristone are part of a broader policy debate over abortion rights in the US. Pro-life advocates are pushing for restricted abortion access, while pro-choice defenders are fighting to maintain it. These debates have intensified after the US Supreme Court’s 2021 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which upended the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which had previously enshrined a woman’s right to abortion under the constitutional right to privacy, legalizing it nationwide.

In conclusion, the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold the accessibility of mifepristone during ongoing litigation is a significant development in the ongoing battle for reproductive rights in the US. This decision ensures that women will continue to have access to safe and effective reproductive care while the legal disputes surrounding mifepristone are settled. However, the broader policy debates over abortion rights in the US will likely continue as pro-life and pro-choice advocates clash over the future of reproductive rights in the country.



Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Mid-Level Employment Litigation Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Description: Federal Employment Litigation Boutique seeks Mid-Level Employment Litigation Attorne...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Real Estate

USA-NY-Walden

J&G Law, LLP is seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Real Estate Legal Assistant to join o...

Apply now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NV-Reno

Description: Laxalt Law Group is an AV-rated civil litigation firm based in Reno and practicing s...

Apply now

Legal Director

USA-CA-Santa Fe Springs

The California Teachers Association is a dynamic and member-driven labor organization that represent...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
67
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
75
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
76
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner
Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event stanford law
63
Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event
Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities mayer brown
49
Legal News

Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
139
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
118
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner law firm expansion
67
Legal News

Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
186
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Special Master Finds Baker & Hostetler Partner’s Deposition Lacking in Answers baker & hostetler
51
Legal News

Special Master Finds Baker & Hostetler Partner’s Deposition Lacking in Answers

Legal Career Resources

April 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC

Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Comprehensive Legal Services Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC is a law firm providing comprehensive legal services to its clients for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top