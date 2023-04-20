Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event
The Black Law Students Association at Stanford Law School has announced that it will not participate in formal recruiting events following the school’s apology to Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The apology came after a video of Duncan being heckled at a campus event with the Federalist Society went viral. Duncan’s work as a lawyer and a judge is considered harmful to the LGBTQ community.

The letter posted on the Black Law Students Association’s Instagram account stated that they will not participate in official admit events for the law school’s class of 2026. The group’s executive board sent the letter, claiming that the university’s administration was “scapegoating” Tirien Steinbach, the diversity, equity, and inclusion associate dean at the law school.

Steinbach, who was present at the event where Duncan was heckled, asked the audience to give Duncan space to speak. She later called Duncan’s work “absolute disenfranchisement” of the rights of people in the Stanford Law community. Following the incident, Steinbach was placed on leave from the law school.

  
The Black Law Students Association’s letter claimed that Stanford’s admissions practices exclude vulnerable communities, reproducing and reifying white supremacy, classism, and colorism. The group also claimed that the university failed to focus on their safety over the past month, citing instances of internet harassment and doxxing.

The campus chapter of OutLaw, an LGBTQ group, wrote a letter supporting Steinbach, stating that 19 anti-LGBTQ bills were passed last year and that 24 have been signed into law this year. The letter also claimed Judge Duncan’s work perpetuates violence against marginalized communities.

Stanford Law School has not responded to requests for comment.

This development highlights the ongoing issues of diversity and inclusion within law schools and the legal profession. The Black Law Students Association’s decision not to participate in recruiting events is a powerful statement against the administration’s failure to prioritize the safety and well-being of marginalized communities.



Moreover, the controversy surrounding Judge Duncan’s work underscores the need for a legal system that is truly just and equitable for all. Judges must be held accountable for their decisions and their impact on marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ community.

It is crucial for law schools and the legal profession as a whole to actively work towards creating a more inclusive and diverse environment. This means not only admitting and recruiting more individuals from underrepresented communities but also providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed.

Ultimately, the Black Law Students Association’s decision not to participate in recruiting events serves as a reminder that the legal profession must do better in addressing issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is up to everyone in the legal community to work towards creating a more just and equitable legal system that truly represents all members of society.

