Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day â€“ Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

Lawyer: Judge, I wish to appeal my clientâ€™s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.
Judge: And what is the nature of the new evidence?
Lawyer: Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.Â
Lawyer: Judge, I wish to appeal my clientâ€™s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.
Judge: And what is the nature of the new evidence?
Lawyer: Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.Â
USA-FL-Boca Raton
Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel
USA-CA-San Francisco
Insurance Defense Trial Attorney
USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale
Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney
USA-NY-New York City
USA-CA-Encino
Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...
USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting
Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...
USA-CA-Los Angeles
Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...
Jones Walker LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Growth, Learning, and Work-Life Balance Jones Walker LLP is a law firm providing expert legal services for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal matters with ease. […]read more