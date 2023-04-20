Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day â€“ Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

Legal Jokes

Legal Joke of the Day
Lawyer: Judge, I wish to appeal my clientâ€™s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.

Judge: And what is the nature of the new evidence?

Lawyer: Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.Â 

  
