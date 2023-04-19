Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Boston-area lawyer, Maude Laroche-St. Fleur was fined $100 a day and subjected to a lengthier suspension after being held in contempt for falsely holding herself out as eligible to practice law on her website and voicemail. Justice David A. Lowy of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court wrote in an opinion imposing sanctions that Laroche-St. Fleur stated in open court that she would not take the steps needed to comply with court orders in her ethics case, which Lowy said constitutes textbook contempt.

Lowy said there is no evidence that Laroche-St. Fleur was actively practicing law during the 18-month suspension she received in March 2022 for ignoring court orders and filing false financial statements in her divorce case, according to prior coverage of the October 2022 opinion upholding the 2022 suspension. But there appears to be no reference to Laroche-St. Fleur’s suspension on her law office website, her law firm’s voicemail message, her LinkedIn pages, and her law office “contact us” form, Lowy said.

In addition, Laroche-St. Fleur did not comply with an order to supply documents showing the extent to which she complied with the suspension order.

  
What
Where


“By continuing to hold herself out as a practicing attorney or as entitled to practice law while she has been suspended,” Lowy said, Laroche-St. Fleur “has engaged in the unauthorized practice of law.”

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

Lowy added that this blatant defiance of the clear and unequivocal commands of the court constitutes textbook contempt, and as a result, Laroche-St. Fleur must continue paying the $100 daily fine until she is no longer in contempt. Lowy also tacked extra time onto Laroche-St. Fleur’s initial 18-month suspension, making her ineligible to apply for reinstatement for five years after whatever date she substantially complies with orders in the ethics case. And Lowy said he would appoint a commissioner to “take appropriate action.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




According to the discipline summary, Laroche-St. Fleur has the right to appeal to the full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. She has filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court but could not comment further.

This case highlights the importance of adhering to ethical obligations as a lawyer. It is essential for lawyers to comply with court orders and avoid engaging in the unauthorized practice of law. Failure to do so can result in severe consequences such as fines, suspensions, and potential disbarment. Lawyers should ensure that their websites and other public-facing materials accurately reflect their current status as licensed and eligible practicing attorneys. Additionally, lawyers should promptly comply with court orders and provide the necessary documentation to avoid further disciplinary action.



Overall, Laroche-St. Fleur’s case reminds all lawyers that adherence to ethical obligations is essential to maintain their status as licensed attorneys and avoid disciplinary action. The consequences of failing to comply with court orders or engaging in the unauthorized practice of law can be severe, and lawyers must take these obligations seriously.

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Litigation Attorney

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Please note this summary job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Receptionist

USA-TN-Nashville

Legal Secretary/Receptionist Overview Baker Foster Potter, P.C. is a growing family law and cr...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Springfield, Illinois)

USA-IL-Springfield

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
137
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
100
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
127
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
71
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings biden
56
Legal News

Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
77
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
99
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022 exam
53
Law Students

Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
146
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 19, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Barr & Young Attorneys

Barr & Young Attorneys: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Exceptional Legal Services with a Focus on HR Practices and Business Ethics Barr & Young Attorneys is a leading law firm in Northern California, known for its commitment to providing […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top