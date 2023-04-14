Home

Rare Investigation into Competency and Misconduct Launched against US Appeals Court Judge
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Judge Pauline Newman, a federal appeals judge in Washington, D.C., is under investigation by her court for allegedly failing to carry out her duties and refusing to respond to other judges’ concerns. An order signed by Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore stated that a three-judge committee had determined that Judge Newman, who is 95 years old, may “suffer a disability that interferes with her ability to perform the responsibilities of her office.” Newman is also under investigation for misconduct for refusing to cooperate with the probe or submit to a medical evaluation.

Chief Judge Moore had issued an earlier order in March, stating that Newman had shown signs of cognitive and physical impairment, delayed filing opinions, disclosed sensitive medical information to her staff, and allowed one of her law clerks to exhibit unspecified “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior.” The March order said half of the court’s active judges expressed concern about Newman’s mental fitness.

Newman, a leading intellectual property law jurist and a prominent dissenter on the patent-focused Federal Circuit, was appointed to the bench by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984. The Federal Circuit often hears major cases involving technology and pharmaceutical companies.

  
What
Where


The March order also stated that Newman had refused to consider senior status, a form of semi-retirement, calling herself the only person on the court “who cared about the patent system and innovation policy.” The order said that Newman has participated in 60 cases since June last year, while the average active judge participated in 116.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

The Federal Circuit acknowledged the probe in a Friday statement, saying that court officials “all recognize and admire the lifelong contributions of the justly esteemed Judge Newman” and “are committed to fulfilling their difficult obligations in this process.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




It is highly unusual for a U.S. judge to face a complaint from a colleague on the bench, especially on an issue as delicate as their competence to serve. Federal judges serve lifetime appointments in the United States, and a 1980 law allows for complaints against them for misconduct or if a disability calls into question their ability to serve.

According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, the average age of federal appeals court judges was about 65 in 2017.



Newman and Moore did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. The investigation into Newman’s fitness to serve is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what action will be taken.

In conclusion, the ongoing investigation into Judge Newman’s fitness to serve has raised important questions about the age and competency of federal appeals court judges. The unusual situation of a judge facing a complaint from a colleague on the bench highlights the importance of ensuring judges can carry out their duties effectively and fairly. While Judge Newman’s contributions to intellectual property law are admired, the investigation must be carried out thoroughly and fairly to ensure that justice is served.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-OH-Canton

Law office seeking full/part-time secretary to assist in areas of personal injury, workers’ co...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Managing Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-San Antonio

Job Title: Family Law Attorney Location: San Antonio, Texas We are seeking a highly motivated ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Grand Blanc

Description: Paul Scott of Paul Scott, Attorney at Law, PLLC is looking for an attorney with at l...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
124
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
158
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
102
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
412
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor data breach
92
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
102
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
100
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
136
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
123
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”

Legal Career Resources

April 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C.

Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach, Employee-Friendly Policies and Legal Expertise Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C. is a law firm based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that offers clients a broad range of legal services. With […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top