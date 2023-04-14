Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

Legal Jokes

Legal Joke of the Day
How many lawyers does it take to change a lightbulb?

None, theyâ€™d rather keep their clients in the dark.Â 

  
