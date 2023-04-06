Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

Legal Jokes

Legal Joke of the Day
“You seem to have more than the average share of intelligence for a man of your background,” sneered the lawyer at a witness on the stand.

“If I wasn’t under oath, I’d return the compliment,” replied the witness.

  
