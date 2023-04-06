Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove has been disbarred and ordered to pay over $32,000 in fees and costs after she dismissed about 400 cases, including one in which the defendant was already serving a sentence and another where a defendant was awaiting sentencing after a guilty plea. The Wyoming Supreme Court approved her disbarment in an opinion published on April 4. The district attorney’s office reportedly had problems managing the caseload from the beginning of Manlove’s tenure in January 2019, partly because she fired five out of six lawyers who remained in the office when she took over. The office should have had ten lawyers when fully staffed. The four new attorneys that Manlove hired had difficulty getting up to speed, with one testifying in Manlove’s disciplinary hearing that he had to work 18-hour days during the week and several hours on weekends. Some employees reported that the “work environment was hostile” and difficult, with attorneys leaving to find new jobs. Five lawyers had left the office by the end of 2020.

Manlove reacted negatively when she learned that the Wyoming governor was ordering agencies to reduce budgets by 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she made preparations for budget cuts. Still, she was later informed that vacancies in her office made them unnecessary. That did not stop her from email declaring that her office would primarily become “a felony-only prosecutor’s office,” according to the state supreme court. Manlove then proceeded to dismiss around 400 cases, citing budgetary reasons. One judge testified that “cases just being dismissed, dismissed, dismissed” day after day and week after week. The Wyoming Supreme Court said that Manlove “exaggerated the impact of budget restraints” and “prematurely directed the wholesale dismissal of cases without considering the merits of each case.” The court added that Manlove unjustifiably made a drastic reduction of the services historically and statutorily required to be provided by the D.A.’s office.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

  
What
Where


The court also cited Manlove’s mishandling of two cases, one where she failed to turn over DNA test results to a sexual assault and kidnapping defendant promptly, resulting in the exclusion of the evidence and dismissal of the case, and the other where she delayed reviewing reports in the case of a 14-year-old girl who reported that her mother’s boyfriend was sexually abusing her. She then blamed the police for failing to notify her about case documents. According to the state supreme court, Manlove also issued a press release falsely blaming court closures for her office’s failure to file the correct documents against a suspect before he was released from a 72-hour hold. The suspect shot four people, killing two of them.

The Wyoming Supreme Court concluded that Manlove demonstrated a pattern of misconduct, dishonest or misleading statements, and a refusal to accept accountability. Mitigating factors included “two great losses” that Manlove suffered in fall of 2019 and 2020, the chaos caused by the pandemic, the heavy caseload in Laramie County, and evidence that the prior administration left “a stack of uncharged cases,” the state supreme court said. Manlove did not immediately reply to an email and voicemail message seeking comment.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney-Family Law

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title:  Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Tampa Position Description: This posit...

Apply now

Child Protective Services Attorney

USA-CA-Auburn

Placer County Counsel’s Office, located in Auburn, is recruiting for a California licensed att...

Apply now

NJ Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

USA-NJ-Nutley

The Worker Law Firm Federation – three separate law firms representing Workers and Unions R...

Apply now

Legal Billing Clerk

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta law firm is seeking full time billing clerk with experience in Legal Tracker, Couns...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing exam
59
Law Students

LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
97
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters BAR EXAM
68
Law Students

Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
55
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
659
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
132
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
56
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
115
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
87
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
64
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case

Legal Career Resources

April 6, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: SKM Title & Closing Services, PC

SKM Title & Closing Services, PC: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics in Real Estate Transactions SKM Title & Closing Services, PC: Your Trusted Partner in Real Estate Transactions At SKM Title & Closing […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top