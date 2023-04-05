Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters

The National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) recently released a news statement that revealed a decrease in the national mean scaled score for the multiple-choice section of the February 2023 bar exam. According to the statement, the mean scaled score for this year’s February bar exam was 131.1, a drop of 1.5 points from the previous year’s score of 132.6. This score decline is consistent with previous February administrations, which tend to have lower pass rates than the July tests.



Interestingly, the NCBE also reported that 72% of those who took the February 2023 bar exam were likely to repeat test-takers. Despite this, performance decreases were observed for both repeaters and first-time test-takers. The NCBE attributes this decline in scores to the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, a phenomenon observed in K-12 and undergraduate settings.



Rosemary Reshetar, the NCBE’s Director of Assessment and Research, explained in the news release that the pandemic-related disruptions in education have significantly impacted law students who began their studies in 2019-2020. These disruptions have likely contributed to the decline in bar exam scores, especially for first-time test-takers navigating law school during this unprecedented time.



The drop in scores for the February 2023 bar exam has been a more significant trend in recent years. The mean scaled score was 134 in 2021 and 132.6 in 2020, higher than in 2022 and 2023. This trend raises questions about the effectiveness of bar exam preparation and the impact of the pandemic on legal education.

The NCBE’s news statement serves as a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching effects on society, including legal education and bar exam performance. As law schools and bar examiners work to adapt to these new circumstances, it is essential to keep in mind the challenges faced by law students and test-takers. The NCBE’s statement suggests that additional support and resources may be necessary to help students overcome these obstacles and succeed on the bar exam.



Whether declining bar exam scores will continue in future administrations remains to be seen. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for law students and legal professionals. As the legal community adapts to these new circumstances, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and success of those navigating these uncertain times.



