A paralegal, associate, and partner walked to lunch through a city park. They found an old lamp and rubbed it.

A genie popped out and granted each of them one wish.

The paralegal said, “I want to be in the Bahamas on a sailboat with Brad Pitt!” Poof, she was gone.

The associate said, “I want to be in Hawaii on the beach with a Mai Tai and a hula dancer!” Poof, he was gone.

The partner said, “I want those two back in the office after lunch.”

