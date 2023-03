A man walked into the local Chamber of Commerce of a small town, obviously desperate.

Seeing a man at the counter, the stranger asks, “Is there a criminal attorney in town?”

To which the man behind the counter immediately quipped, “Yeah, but we can’t prove it yet!”

