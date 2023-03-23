Lawyers

Former Biglaw Attorney’s Shocking Suspension for Insider Trading Revealed
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

William Gericke, a former attorney at Cozen O’Connor, has been suspended from practicing law for one year in Pennsylvania after purchasing stock in a client’s company before a merger was announced. Gericke, who co-founded Cozen’s conflicts department in 2018 and its legal profession services group in 2020, was asked by another partner at the firm to run a conflict check on a potential merger between Liberty Property Trust, a client, and Prologis Inc., a real estate investment trust, in October 2019. News of the merger had not yet been made public at the time.

The day after the request, Gericke purchased 1,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust at $51 per share without informing Cozen O’Connor management of the transaction, according to a report by the disciplinary board. About 20 days later, the merger between Prologis and Liberty Property Trust was formally announced, causing Liberty Property Trust’s stock price to rise. Gericke then sold his shares for $61 per share, making a $10,000 profit.

After the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigated trading activity surrounding the merger announcement, the inquiry was escalated to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which subpoenaed Gericke in July 2021. Gericke resigned from Cozen O’Connor a few weeks later and admitted in August 2021 that his Liberty Property Trust stock purchase was illegal insider trading.

  
What
Where


The SEC permanently barred Gericke from practicing before it and ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine. Despite his suspension from practicing law taking effect on April 19, he is currently employed at Dugan Brinkmann Maginnis & Pace, although he is not listed on the firm’s website.

Put yourself in the best position to find the perfect job with LawCrossing â€“ submit your resume today!

The disciplinary board’s report noted that Gericke’s position at Cozen O’Connor made him “specially qualified” to recognize potential ethics violations and conflicts of interest. Still, unfortunately, he did not apply this knowledge to his actions. The case serves as a reminder that trading on insider information can lead to severe consequences, even for attorneys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Gericke’s suspension highlights the importance of legal ethics and the need for attorneys to adhere to them. Insider trading violates the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and attorneys are subject to even stricter ethical standards under the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct. Violations of legal ethics can result in severe consequences, including suspension or disbarment from practicing law.

Attorneys must remain vigilant in recognizing potential conflicts of interest and ethics violations, both in their actions and in the actions of their clients. As demonstrated by Gericke’s case, failure to do so can lead to significant reputational and legal consequences.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Fully remote: In-house counsel (20%) + Business Operations (80%), 70K starting

USA-TX-Houston

Law + Business... that\'s a killer combo.  Think Peter Thiel. Description: Fully remot...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-GA-Douglasville

Our busy legal firm is looking for an efficient, organized legal assistant to help our attorneys and...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-VT-Burlington

Job details Salary From $80,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications Civ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Law firm in Boca Raton looking for full-time Legal Assistant. Responsible for performing general cle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
43
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
182
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
BakerHostetler Partner’s Deposition Testimony Branded ‘Evasive and Nonresponsive’ Baker Hostetler
46
Biglaw

BakerHostetler Partner’s Deposition Testimony Branded ‘Evasive and Nonresponsive’
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
131
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Supreme Court Takes Historic Step into Crypto World – What Does This Mean for the Future? crypto currency
45
Legal Technology News

Supreme Court Takes Historic Step into Crypto World – What Does This Mean for the Future?
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Groundbreaking Study of 6,500 Law Students Proves Mismatch Theory and Exposes Racial Preference Harm, Claims Law Professor mismatch
55
Law Students

Groundbreaking Study of 6,500 Law Students Proves Mismatch Theory and Exposes Racial Preference Harm, Claims Law Professor
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
216
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Federal Judge Goes Off on Biglaw Attorney, Calling Their Actions a ‘Huge Waste of Time’ Federal Judge
52
Lawyers

Federal Judge Goes Off on Biglaw Attorney, Calling Their Actions a ‘Huge Waste of Time’
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
78
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers

Legal Career Resources

March 23, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd

Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd: A Law Firm Committed to Excellence Human Resource Practices that Drive Success A Client-Centric Approach to Legal Services Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd is an outstanding law firm that offers a wide range of legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top