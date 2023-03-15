Law Students

Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The American Bar Association (ABA) has granted the Golden Gate University School of Law an extension to comply with Standard 316, which mandates a bar passage rate of at least 75% within two years. The law school has not achieved this standard since its class of 2017, with the latest figures for the class of 2020 revealing a pass rate of 62.71% and a first-time test-taker pass rate of 45.38% for 2022. However, the ABA did not impose sanctions and gave the school up to three years to show progress in carrying out a reliable plan to improve bar pass rates.

Golden Gate University’s dean, Colin Crawford, said the school had “worked aggressively” to implement a reliable plan to improve bar pass rates. He was confident that sustained efforts would achieve compliance before December 2026, as required by the council. Crawford pointed out that the law school’s July 2022 first-time pass rate was “17 points higher than the previous year.” According to the notice, six law schools, including Golden Gate University, have two-year bar pass rates below 75%.

In addition to Golden Gate University’s law school, Inter American University’s law school, Western Michigan University’s law school, and Pontifical Catholic University’s law school have also received extensions to comply with Standard 316. 

  
What
Where


Inter-American University‘s law school has a two-year bar pass rate of 58.58%, while Western Michigan University‘s law school has a two-year bar pass rate of 61%. The Appalachian School of Law, the University of Puerto Rico School of Law, and the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico School of Law have two-year bar pass rates of 71.43%, 71.43%, and 72.63%, respectively.

Let LawCrossing help you find the best legal job opportunities – sign up now.

Meanwhile, the University of Oregon School of Law has been found out of compliance with Standard 206(b), which addresses having a diverse and inclusive faculty and staff. The school has been asked to submit a report to the council by June 30, which will be considered when it meets in August. According to the notice, the compliance finding is regarding the law school’s part-time or adjunct faculty. According to the law school’s Standard 509 Information Report, it has 52 non-full-time faculty, with 23 men, 29 women, and nine people of color.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Bill Adams, managing director of ABA accreditation and legal education, said bar passage data is public for consumers and should not be seen as “a compliance report” for Standard 316. However, law schools are expected to achieve the standard, which is determined by the bar pass rate of the most recent graduating class. If a law school is out of compliance, the ABA can take various actions, including requiring the law school to submit a report, imposing sanctions, or revoking its accreditation.

The legal education system in the United States is subject to various accreditation standards to ensure the quality of education offered to law students. Compliance with these standards is essential for law schools to maintain accreditation and enable their graduates to practice law. The recent notices posted by the ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar regarding Golden Gate University School of Law and the University of Oregon School of Law highlight the importance of maintaining compliance with these standards. While Golden Gate University School of Law has received an extension to comply with Standard 316, it has committed to implementing a reliable plan to improve its bar pass rates. On the other hand, the University of Oregon School of Law has been asked to submit a report on its progress toward achieving diverse and inclusive faculty and staff. Law schools must prioritize compliance with these standards to ensure that they provide high-quality legal education and foster an inclusive learning environment.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal- Real Estate

USA-NJ-Montvale

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal Riverside Abstract a title insurance company servicing attorneys...

Apply now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

ASSOCIATE LITIGATION ATTORNEY for Top Rated West Palm Beach commercial litigation, foreclosure ...

Apply now

United States Marine Corps Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division is much like a large firm, composed of more than 500 judge ...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-TX-Dallas

Chamblee Ryan, PC is a mid-sized defense litigation firm dedicated to providing individualized, high...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
72
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
124
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy JUDGE STUART
52
Law Students

Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
112
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
121
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
124
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
50
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
125
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
98
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation

Legal Career Resources

March 15, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: MacElree Harvey, Ltd

MacElree Harvey: A Positive, Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Strong Business Ethics MacElree Harvey: A Law Firm That Cares About Its Employees MacElree Harvey, Ltd is a law firm providing legal services to clients for over 100 years. MacElree Harvey has […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top