Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity

The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division is much like a large firm, composed of more than 500 judge ...

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Breaking News SLIME FOR CASH: Above the Law Joins Albert’s (a.k.a. Robert Kinney’s) Decade-Long Ballistic Cyberbullying Campaign to Destroy Competitor for Firing Him

Most Popular

Biglaw Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found

Legal Layoff News Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges

Legal Career Resources The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity

MacElree Harvey: A Positive, Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Strong Business Ethics MacElree Harvey: A Law Firm That Cares About Its Employees MacElree Harvey, Ltd is a law firm providing legal services to clients for over 100 years. MacElree Harvey has […]

SEARCH IN ARCHIVE